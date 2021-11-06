Reagan's late rally falls short against Porter Ridge

Aaron Hough got behind the Reagan defense and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Myles Carroll late in the second quarter to give the Pirates the lead for good.

The Reagan defense came up big midway through the fourth quarter when Porter Ridge gambled on 4th-and-8. Reagan took over on downs at its own 41 and drove deep into Pirate territory, only to come up short at the end.

Three things we learned

Porter Ridge is a disciplined team. The Pirates were whistled for only three penalties, two of them for illegal procedure.

Reagan can move the ball both on the ground and through the air, with tailback Jon Gullette and quarterback Kam Hill leading the way.

The Raiders could be in a rebuilding mode next season. Gullette, Hill and star receiver B.J. Wilkins are all seniors.

Records

Porter Ridge 7-2, Reagan 7-4

UP NEXT

Porter Ridge travels to take on Grimsley in the second round of the playoffs next Friday night.

BOX SCORE

Porter Ridge 7 14 6 0 — 27

Reagan 14 0 0 7 — 21