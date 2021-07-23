 Skip to main content
Reidsville All-Stars headed to Dixie Youth Baseball USA World Series next month
Shown above, the Reidsville 12 and under All-Stars, recently won the North Carolina State Championship and earned a spot in the Dixie Youth Baseball USA World Series which will be held Aug. 6-12 in Laurel, Mississippi. Pictured front row from left are Luke Snow, Jaxon Martin, Daniel Washburn, Mekhi Stroud, Braxton Ware and Noah Carter. Shown standing from left are coach Ryan Martin, Connor Martin, Ethan Lee, Cooper Strader, Dylan Trace Jones, Cooper Hendrick, coach Gil Jones and head Coach Carl Stone.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

After capturing the North Carolina State Championship last week, the Reidsville All-Stars earned a spot in the Dixie Youth Baseball USA World Series which will be held Aug. 6-12 in Laurel, Mississippi where teams from 16 states will be represented.

The 12 and under unit is an elite mix of recreation league and travel ball players.

The Reidsville All-Stars came alive in the state tournament last week as they earned a shot on a national stage.

After losing a tightly contested game to Chatham by a 6-5 margin in the opening round, the Reidsville All-Stars bounced back with a dominant 14-4 win over Moore County then had an 11-0 shutout win in the following round to lock down the 2021 “O” Zone North Carolina State Championship at Freedom Park in Eden last week.

“We’ve been through a lot and we came through it and the boys performed to the best of their abilities. We had some tight games, but they made the right plays at the right time. We had good pitching and timely hitting and now we are really excited to have this opportunity. We are going to do our best to represent Reidsville and our state and try to bring home a championship,” All-Stars head coach Carl Stone said.

Although players, coaches and fans are excited for the opportunity to compete at this prestigious event, there is still plenty of work to do in preparation for the tournament.

Not only will the team be working hard in practice, but they also have the added challenge of raising the funds to finance the trip.

With less than two weeks to go, time is short and Stone said he is hoping the City of Reidsville as well as several local businesses, which have supported them in the past, will lend a helping hand to help make this dream-trip for the kids possible.

The team already has a strong start with the fund raising campaign following a generous $500 donation by the North Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball organization.

WANT TO HELP?

The team currently has a fundraiser page on Facebook. Anyone interested in making a donation can contact the Reidsville Recreation Department at 336-349-1090 or by mail at 201 N. Washington Ave. Reidsville, NC 27320 c/o Reidsville All-Stars, Chris Phillips or mailed to Carl Stone at 845 Pinewood Rd., Reidsville NC 27320.

