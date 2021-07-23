Reidsville All-Stars headed to Dixie Youth Baseball USA World Series next month

After capturing the North Carolina State Championship last week, the Reidsville All-Stars earned a spot in the Dixie Youth Baseball USA World Series which will be held Aug. 6-12 in Laurel, Mississippi where teams from 16 states will be represented.

The 12 and under unit is an elite mix of recreation league and travel ball players.

The Reidsville All-Stars came alive in the state tournament last week as they earned a shot on a national stage.

After losing a tightly contested game to Chatham by a 6-5 margin in the opening round, the Reidsville All-Stars bounced back with a dominant 14-4 win over Moore County then had an 11-0 shutout win in the following round to lock down the 2021 “O” Zone North Carolina State Championship at Freedom Park in Eden last week.

“We’ve been through a lot and we came through it and the boys performed to the best of their abilities. We had some tight games, but they made the right plays at the right time. We had good pitching and timely hitting and now we are really excited to have this opportunity. We are going to do our best to represent Reidsville and our state and try to bring home a championship,” All-Stars head coach Carl Stone said.