Reidsville alumni Quiron Johnson making most of opportunity at Carolina

CHAPEL HILL - The phrases “hard work pays off” or “betting on yourself” may seem cliché but North Carolina offensive lineman Quiron "Q" Johnson is a living testament to both of those statements. The redshirt senior from Reidsville, N.C. was one of three North Carolina players to be put on scholarship back in January of this year and is prepping for a potential expanded role on the UNC offensive line.

He recalled after practice on Friday the moment he found out he was being put on scholarship earlier this year.

“It was exciting,” Johnson said. “I was in front of the team. Coach Mack [Brown] called me in there and he was telling me he called my mama. He told her first then he told me, then he wanted to tell the team. Everybody came up, they were grabbing on me, hugging me. People were pushing me and stuff, it was fun.”

For Johnson the journey to get to this point was something that he at first wasn’t sure about. The words of one of his coaches as well as his mother instilled the belief in him that taking a chance and using football to come to college and get a degree would be worth it.