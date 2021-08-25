Reidsville alumni Quiron Johnson making most of opportunity at Carolina

CHAPEL HILL - The phrases “hard work pays off” or “betting on yourself” may seem cliché but North Carolina offensive lineman Quiron "Q" Johnson is a living testament to both of those statements. The redshirt senior from Reidsville, N.C. was one of three North Carolina players to be put on scholarship back in January of this year and is prepping for a potential expanded role on the UNC offensive line.
He recalled after practice on Friday the moment he found out he was being put on scholarship earlier this year.
“It was exciting,” Johnson said. “I was in front of the team. Coach Mack [Brown] called me in there and he was telling me he called my mama. He told her first then he told me, then he wanted to tell the team. Everybody came up, they were grabbing on me, hugging me. People were pushing me and stuff, it was fun.”
For Johnson the journey to get to this point was something that he at first wasn’t sure about. The words of one of his coaches as well as his mother instilled the belief in him that taking a chance and using football to come to college and get a degree would be worth it.
“From Reidsville, I didn't see that many people go to college and play football and stuff,” Johnson explained. “So I was like, 'I don't know what they're talking about.' But they were like, 'you're good enough to go play.' Him and my mama, they always talked to me. ‘Just go work hard and get your degree, don't worry about football. If you don't play, you don't play but at least get your degree.’ So I just came, I worked hard and everything just started falling in place.”
Johnson came to Chapel Hill as a preferred walk-on and redshirted in 2017. There was a moment during his redshirt freshman season that shifted his mentality to thinking his choice might actually pay off.
“It was probably my redshirt freshman year, we were playing V-Tech and it was "white-out" night,” Johnson said. “Coach Kap was like, 'Q get ready, you're about to go in.' It was a game-winning drive and I was like, ‘What?’ And he threw me in. At that moment, I did really good. I was like, 'maybe I can do this with the rest of the guys I was playing with.'
He’s received a fair amount of playing time since that moment, with 22 appearances logged including one start at the center position last season against Wake Forest. He’s been an important part of the offensive line group with his ability to play multiple positions. The work he has put in throughout the offseason earned him some praise from offensive line coach Stacy Searles earlier in camp.
“The guy we’ve probably pointed out more this camp than anyone, effort-wise, is ‘Q’ Johnson,” Searels said. “He's a physically tough kid, he plays with effort and he'll fight your tail off.”
Fellow offensive lineman Asim Richards also spoke to Johnson's ability: “I think he's a really good player,” Richards said. “Honestly, if he just gets in the game, he's going to be fine. He really doesn't need to take any more steps.”
The offensive line room has worked to be two-deep, giving them the ability to have a lineman at each position that is ready to come in at all times. Despite being second on the depth chart at the center position, Johnson knows how vital his role is and that he needs to be well studied and ready.
“Learning my position and learning other people's position in case somebody doesn’t know what to do,” Johnson said. “Now I'm learning defensive schemes. So I've got to learn about safeties, corners, trying to figure out what they're going to do based on their alignments.”
Johnson believes him and the rest of the offensive line group are going to be prepared for whatever the season throws at them.
“We’ve got people playing different positions,” Johnson explained.
“We’ve got people playing with the blues, we got people playing with the second team. It's so easy to move people around. I feel like we're going to have depth and we're gonna be very conditioned for the season”