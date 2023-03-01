Reidsville’s monumental roll continued thanks to a hard-earned 59-50 win over a scrappy Salisbury team in the 2023 2A NCHSAA west sectional finals Tuesday night.

Rams head coach Jason Ross said revenge wasn’t a motivating factor following the Hornets 64-58 win in the first round 371 days earlier, but nevertheless, the fans were excited to even the ledger.

It was all Rams coming out of the gate, sparked by 9-points by guard Dionte Neal as Reidsville built a 9-1 advantage, but the Hornets chipped their way back into it thanks to better play on defense at the end of the first quarter as they tied the game at 11-11.

Without Neal’s stellar play, a victory would not likely have been possible and Ross said the freshman continues to step up in big-time situations.

“Dionte was huge for us tonight. He’s our team leader. He’s our point guard. He runs our offense. I think at halftime we had 15 points and he had 13 of them. Dionte pretty-much put us on his back offensively and defensively tonight and he carried the load. I’m extremely proud of how he played and how he handled the contact from the older and more physical players that Salisbury had. He’s a freshman and he’s hard to deal with, but by the time he becomes a senior he’s going to be impossible to deal with,” Ross said.

But it was a game in doubt as Reidsville went cold offensively and that carried over to the second period as the Rams couldn’t seem to buy a bucket. Meanwhile, the Hornets started knocking down shots as they closed out the first half with a 20-15 advantage. Credit must be given to their defense as they held RHS to just four points in the second frame, something none of the other 24 teams the Rams have faced has done.

Reidsville who has proven to be a second half team throughout the playoffs, stuck to what got them to the fourth round as they locked down defensively which sparked the offense as they took over with a 37-27 lead by the end of the third period.

Salisbury continued to keep the pressure on, making it a two-possession game with under two minutes to play, but Reidsville did a good job of bleeding the clock as they hit 14 of 16 free throws collectively down the stretch to put the win on ice.

Neal led the charge offensively for Reidsville with a game-high 34 points including a trio of 3-pointers. He was also huge at the free throw line knocking down 11 of 12. Harrison was the only other Rams player to score in double figures with 13 points. But he made a solid impact in other areas pulling down 16 rebounds and blocking seven shots.

“I think Kendre was very solid for us tonight. He did what we asked him to do. They ran a lot of different bodies at him to try and frustrate him. They tried to pound him down low, but he had so many defensive stops. Kendre is something that we haven’t had at Reidsville in years in that he is a rim-protector. So I try to tell my guys if you get beat on defense, don’t foul because we’ve got Kendre standing right there and he’s protecting that rim,” said Ross.

Juke Harris scored 21 and Mike Geter added 10 more to pace the Hornets.

Salisbury entered the game following a 15 game winning streak and closed out the 2022-2023 campaign with a 22-6 overall record.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (25-0) will face No. 8 Lincoln Charter (25-11) on Saturday at a neutral site that has yet to be determined.

Ross said now that his team has several days off between the next game, he wants to work on fine-tuning the Rams machine.

“We talked about that tonight. We are thankful that we have a couple of days between tonight and the regional final championship game. That will give us time to game plan more extensively than we have been able to do with these quick turnarounds. We’ve got some things we need to work on. I saw some things against Salisbury and against Robinson that I didn’t like. We weren’t really able to put the time in to fix them, but that’s what we are going to do over the next couple of days,” the coach said.

The Eagles defeated No. 4 East Gaston by a 73-57 margin in the fourth round Feb. 28 which earned them the spot to take on the Rams.

Despite being a far lower seed, Lincoln Charter has proven to be a giant-killer knocking off both a No. 1 and No. 4 seed so far in the post season.

In the east, No. 2 Goldsboro (28-2) will face No. 1 Farmville Central (28-1) in the eastern region finals March 4.

The state championship will be played March 11 at a location yet to be named.

BOX SCORE

R 11 4 22 22 59

S 11 9 7 23 50