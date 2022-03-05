Reidsville bounces back with home victory over Bartlett Yancey

Two big offensive innings gave Reidsville just the boost they needed as the Rams closed out a 13-8 win over Bartlett Yancey Friday night in the home opener at Ernie Holcomb Stadium.
The Bucs threatened early after a lead off single, a wild pitch and a walk put had the bases loaded with one out. But a double play in the infield left runners stranded as Reidsville starter Colby Cooper got out of the jam unscathed.
It was all Reidsville in the bottom of first inning as the Bucs struggled to find the strike zone. A lead-off single by Devin Shyrock paid off when Colby Smith hit a RBI double to left field for the 1-0 lead. A series of walks set up multiple bases-loaded situations that resulted in two more runs scored and a pitching change for Bartlett Yancey, which didn’t slow the Rams down as they plated two more runs for the 5-0 advantage.
The Rams added another score in the second as the Buccaneers continued to struggle. Bartlett Yancey finally got on the board to cut it to 6-1 in the third inning.
But Reidsville blew the game wide open with another big inning in the sixth, plating six more runs for the dominate 12-1 lead.
Although Bartlett Yancey showed plenty of tenacity down the stretch, scoring seven runs in the final three innings, the Rams cushion held as strong play in the field, put the victory on ice.
There were plenty of offensive highlights over the course of the night for Reidsville as Shryock led the way with 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Lucas Gengle and Smith each had a hit and RBI. Colby Cooper had a hit and 3 RBIs. Jace Lovelace had a hit and RBI and Vince Widerman added two base knocks as well.
Even though it’s only the first week of the season, it was in important victory for the Rams after suffering a 10-9 loss to Mount Airy on the road March 1.
Reidsville certainly played good enough to win at Mount Airy, leading 7-4 at the bottom of the fourth. The Granite Bears responded accordingly, plating four runs in the fifth to take over the lead. Two more RHS runs in the sixth tied the game, but Mount Airy scored the winning run in the seventh to hold onto the victory.
The early hype in the season has preseason No. 2 West Stokes and No. 17 Morehead as the early favorites for the Mid-State 2A Conference crown. Both teams lost in week No. 1, and McMichael won their opening three games in impressive fashion.
So where does that leave the Rams? Reidsville only has four seniors, but there is talent up and down the roster. Perhaps the biggest question mark is depth at pitcher.
“Overall, as a team, we are young, so we are still trying to figure out who those guys are,” Rams head coach Marc Tuttle said. “Matthew Davenport and Colby Smith are probably going to be our main starters, after that, we are still figuring it out. ... We’ve got a senior class that has been working hard and have some guys that we think can take us there. Aidan Mansfield, Paul Widerman and Devin Shryock are all fast guys and can move around the bases and help us out with their speed.”
In recent years, Reidsville is typically one of the top two horses in the conference race, and even though the league is stacked with contenders this season, the expectations for a shot at a championship haven’t changed.
“I think we’ve got an opportunity. We’ve got to be in every game to be competitive. We are in a very tough conference. The other teams in the league have been tough the last few years so if we can get in there and be competitive, then I think that we have a shot at making the playoffs,” said Tuttle.
Up next
Reidsville (1-1) hosts Mid-State 2A Conference foe Walkertown (1-1) March 8.
Bartlett Yancey (0-3) hit the road to take on Jordan-Matthews Tuesday night.
Box score
R 5 1 0 6 0 1 X — 13
B 0 0 1 0 2 3 2 — 8