Reidsville bounces back with home victory over Bartlett Yancey

There were plenty of offensive highlights over the course of the night for Reidsville as Shryock led the way with 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Lucas Gengle and Smith each had a hit and RBI. Colby Cooper had a hit and 3 RBIs. Jace Lovelace had a hit and RBI and Vince Widerman added two base knocks as well.

Even though it’s only the first week of the season, it was in important victory for the Rams after suffering a 10-9 loss to Mount Airy on the road March 1.

Reidsville certainly played good enough to win at Mount Airy, leading 7-4 at the bottom of the fourth. The Granite Bears responded accordingly, plating four runs in the fifth to take over the lead. Two more RHS runs in the sixth tied the game, but Mount Airy scored the winning run in the seventh to hold onto the victory.

The early hype in the season has preseason No. 2 West Stokes and No. 17 Morehead as the early favorites for the Mid-State 2A Conference crown. Both teams lost in week No. 1, and McMichael won their opening three games in impressive fashion.

So where does that leave the Rams? Reidsville only has four seniors, but there is talent up and down the roster. Perhaps the biggest question mark is depth at pitcher.