Reidsville boys third quarter push sets stage for win over T.W. Andrews

The victory was anyone’s for the taking for a good portion of the game, but the Rams made a big third quarter run sparked by a pair of Al Lee 3-pointers and an alley-oop jam by Kendre Harrison to help undefeated Reidsville maintain sole possession of first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race with a 109-83 win over T.W. Andrews in the first half of the round-robin rivalry Friday night.

“We talked at halftime that we needed a little more from Al and he responded with a great third quarter for us. He got us off to a great start. I think he had seven points in the quarter. Tamir (Johnson), as always, played huge for us tonight – and again Kendre, he’s just been awesome to coach. He’s been doing everything that we have asked him to do. He had a great second half. I think we were only up four or five points. As I told them – I think with our depth, we were starting to wear them down a little bit and it really showed in the third quarter,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.

RHS was up 25-21 and the end of the opening frame and that tight play continued as the Rams clung to a 47-42 advantage at the half. But things turned after halftime.

Reidsville flexed their offensive muscle as they surged ahead at 76-59 by the end of the third. The Rams kept the pedal to the medal on the offensive end, outscoring the Red Raiders 33-24 down the stretch to close out the victory.

It was this first game of the season where the Rams cracked the century mark as they continue on their upward trajectory in the 2022-2023 campaign.

Johnson played a key role in the victory when the game was on the line, and the Rams ultimately attacked the rim and made their free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice. Reidsville drained 35 of their 46 attempts from the charity stripe on the night.

The Rams had major contributions from several players on the offensive end. Harrison led the charge with a game-high 29 points and he was nearly perfect from the line knocking down 13 of 14 free throws. Point guard Dionte Neal added 28, Lee had 14 and Johnson chipped in 12 to pace the Rams offensively.

Corey Pate paced the Red Raiders with 21 points. Woodrow Jackson was right behind him with 18. Keyshaun Gum Thorou added 17 and Jalen Bannett contributed 12 more.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (5-0, 12-0) will be back in action with a highly-anticipated cross-county and Mid-State 2A Conference rivalry game versus Morehead (3-3, 11-3) Wednesday. T.W. Andrews (4-2, 10-6) will host McMichael (0-6, 5-11) next Tuesday.

Ross said after getting swept by the Panthers last season, and with the stellar play of point guard Makel Smith, who is averaging more than 36 points per game, Morehead will get Reidsville’s full attention.

“Well, you know, they kind of had their way with us last year. We’ve focused on our next opponent, but now Morehead – we are going to lock in – going to watch some film on them. As you said, Makel is a great player, a great scorer. He’s obviously the best player on their team and averaging a lot of points, but I think from top to bottom, I think we have three or four players that could average 30 points per game on a given night because we have so much depth. We spread the ball around. We are excited about the opportunity and just looking forward to a big night on Wednesday,” said Ross.

BOX SCORE

R 25 22 29 33 109

T 21 21 17 24 83