Reidsville closes out holiday tournament with win over Eastern Guilford

GIBSONVILLE – After two days of frustration, following losses in the opening two rounds of the Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Basketball Showcase, Reidsville finally got things going in the right direction with a 74-64 victory over the Wildcats Wednesday night.
It was a hectic pace in the early going as both teams worked to achieve a degree of separation with limited success.
Reidsville guards Amari Baggett and Cam Peoples proved to be the vital one-two punch combining for multiple fast break scores to counter a pair of 3-pointers by Khyair Lundy and Mykell Lawson.
An up-and-under reverse by Baggett, followed by a 3-pointer by Peoples, put the Rams up 10 points, but a late run by Eastern closed the gap to 21-16 at the end of the opening frame.
RHS remained in control for the majority of the second quarter, but another Wildcats push, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Lundy, cut the margin to just 1-point. A late put-back by Reidsville’s Al Lee got the Rams back on top 43-40 to close out the first half.
Reidsville was able to build a two possession lead in the first few minutes of the third period, but Eastern eventually tied the game on a take in the post by Jaden Dodd to make it 52-52 with just over two minutes to go in the quarter.
The Rams closed strong though with a go-ahead bucket by Baggett, followed by a put-back by Landon Denny for the 58-54 lead heading into the final frame.
The tide turned in Reidsville’s favor early in the fourth beginning with back-to-back 3-pointers by Eric Neal. Although triples by Dodd and Lawson kept it close, several scores down the stretch allowed the Rams to run out the clock and close out the victory.
Reidsville had a rough start to the tournament with a 71-64 loss to Northeast Guilford Monday, then were defeated by Burlington Christian Academy 57-56 Tuesday, but Wednesday’s win turned out to be a much-needed boost to close out the 2021 portion of the season for the Rams.
“It was huge for the kids. They were kind of down after the first two losses, both winnable games, but we didn’t play our best. We are happy to get this win and as I said, this Christmas tournament was a building block for us. I think we worked out some of the kinks and we are ready for conference play starting next week,” RHS head coach Jason Ross said.
Peoples led the Rams with 24 points which included a pair of 3-pointers while knocking down 10 of 14 free throws at the line. Neal drained a pair of late 3’s on his way to 15 points, Lee had 10 and Keshod Allen added 8 more to pace Reidsville offensively.
Lundy led the Wildcats with 21 points including a trio of 3-point baskets. Dodd added 16, Mykell Lawson had 14 and Jordan Shaw chipped in 9 over the course of the night for EGHS.
Ross said even though he was pleased with the Rams offensive production during key stretches, it was the defense that made the difference.
“I think in the second half we made the adjustment to find their shooters and once we took that away, I thought we were in pretty good shape.”
UP NEXT: The Rams (2-3) will host Conference 34 foe Walkertown (2-0, 4-5) Jan. 4 and Thomasville (2-0, 5-2) Jan. 7. Eastern Guilford (5-6) hosts Atkins (2-1, 5-6) Tuesday, then will hit the road to take on Western Alamance and Southern Guilford next Wednesday and Friday respectively.
BOX SCORE
RHS 21 22 15 16 74
EG 16 24 14 10 64