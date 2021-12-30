Reidsville closes out holiday tournament with win over Eastern Guilford

The Rams closed strong though with a go-ahead bucket by Baggett, followed by a put-back by Landon Denny for the 58-54 lead heading into the final frame.

The tide turned in Reidsville’s favor early in the fourth beginning with back-to-back 3-pointers by Eric Neal. Although triples by Dodd and Lawson kept it close, several scores down the stretch allowed the Rams to run out the clock and close out the victory.

Reidsville had a rough start to the tournament with a 71-64 loss to Northeast Guilford Monday, then were defeated by Burlington Christian Academy 57-56 Tuesday, but Wednesday’s win turned out to be a much-needed boost to close out the 2021 portion of the season for the Rams.

“It was huge for the kids. They were kind of down after the first two losses, both winnable games, but we didn’t play our best. We are happy to get this win and as I said, this Christmas tournament was a building block for us. I think we worked out some of the kinks and we are ready for conference play starting next week,” RHS head coach Jason Ross said.