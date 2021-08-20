Reidsville Dixie Youth All-Stars return from World Series with great memories in tow

The team and coaches did their part on the field and the community did the rest, pitching in to raise the money to send the Reidsville 12 and under All-Stars to the Dixie Youth Baseball USA World Series which was held Aug. 6-12 in Laurel, Mississippi.

Unfortunately the Reidsville team was defeated by Louisiana in the first round and then lost to Florida in double-elimination game to end their run despite strong play in the field, but the players still came away with a positive experience in the elite 16-team national field comprised of teams from all across the southeastern United States.

There were several other skills tests as well as regular game play and Reidsville finished third in the around-the-horn competition after leading most of the way. Around-the-horn is a timed infield drill where the pitcher throws to the catcher who relays the ball to second base. Second lobs it to first, first throws to third, third relays to short stop, short stop goes back to home plate and the catcher gets the ball back to the pitcher. Reidsville finished the drill in 10.4 seconds, just three-tenths of a second behind first place Alabama who won with a time of 10.1 seconds.