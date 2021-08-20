Reidsville Dixie Youth All-Stars return from World Series with great memories in tow

The team and coaches did their part on the field and the community did the rest, pitching in to raise the money to send the Reidsville 12 and under All-Stars to the Dixie Youth Baseball USA World Series which was held Aug. 6-12 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Unfortunately the Reidsville team was defeated by Louisiana in the first round and then lost to Florida in double-elimination game to end their run despite strong play in the field, but the players still came away with a positive experience in the elite 16-team national field comprised of teams from all across the southeastern United States.
There were several other skills tests as well as regular game play and Reidsville finished third in the around-the-horn competition after leading most of the way. Around-the-horn is a timed infield drill where the pitcher throws to the catcher who relays the ball to second base. Second lobs it to first, first throws to third, third relays to short stop, short stop goes back to home plate and the catcher gets the ball back to the pitcher. Reidsville finished the drill in 10.4 seconds, just three-tenths of a second behind first place Alabama who won with a time of 10.1 seconds.
Several local businesses and individual donors, as well as the City of Reidsville, worked tirelessly over the course of the preceding weeks leading up to the game to raise money to help the team compete in an event they will remember for the rest of their lives and likely set the stage for a fruitful future playing America’s pastime.
In addition, Reidsville Luckies youth co-founders Scott Strader and Richie Pegram worked alongside the coaching staff and community leaders to help the team raise the funds for the trip.
“They were absolutely fantastic. We couldn’t have done it without the City of Reidsville. There is no way. They helped us out with finding and funding rooms and with fundraising to get food and Gatorade and stuff like that too. It was awesome. It was just a great thing and the City of Reidsville was outstanding – top notch. If you want your kid to play youth sports and have someone that is going to stick behind them, you can’t beat Reidsville,” Strader said.
He said nearly 20 businesses as well as private donors generously helped raise the funds.
"We are working to establish a booster club for the recreation department like the high schools do for their sports teams. A lot of the teams that make it there (the World Series) every year, that’s how they do theirs and it would be nice having funds available for tournaments that comes up throughout the season," he said.
Strader said the team is planning to eventually sell merchandise to the public that want to show their support as part of the planned booster club. Reidsville alumni and 9 year retired NFL veteran Jerome Simpson made and donated the jerseys for the team in only three days and Strader praised his efforts to support his hometown kids.
“He was a huge help to us. You know he grew up playing youth sports in Reidsville and he knows what it means to the kids and parents. We really appreciate his help,” said Strader.
The 12-and-under unit was an elite mix of recreation league and travel ball All-Stars that won five of six games in six days to lock down the 2021 “O” Zone North Carolina State Championship at Freedom Park in Eden in July, earning them a spot in the national bracket.
The All-Stars head coach Carl Stone said his team put together a solid run just when they needed to, making the right plays at crucial points in their final run to punch their ticket to the World Series.
“On behalf of the 2021 Dixie Youth North Carolina Ozone State Champions, thank you City of Reidsville for the outstanding support at the Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel, Mississippi. The City of Reidsville love its youth, and have some of the best leaders in the state. Our trip would not have been possible without our City managers, City Council and some great sponsors. It was a trip of a lifetime, and some these boys will remember the rest of their lives. Go Team Reidsville,” in a statement released on social media.