Reidsville dominates West Stokes to set up showdown with McMichael
Three first half touchdown passes from quarterback Al Lee to wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen set the tone for a frantic pace as the Rams cruised to a 57-0 Mid-State 2A Conference shutout win over West Stokes Friday night at Community Stadium.

The sophomores were instrumental in spreading the field over the course of the night where Flippen had 168 yards on just four catches. Similarly effective in productivity and execution, Lee was virtually flawless behind center, connecting on 10 of 11 attempts for 256 yards and throwing four TDs.

By halftime, the game was virtually in the books as the Rams had already posted a 43-0 lead which set up the running clock in the second half.

Another 38 yard rushing score by Shyheim Watlington followed by a 1 yard scoring plunge by Jeremiah Redd closed out the scoring for RHS.

Watlington was the leading rusher for RHS with 79 yards on eight carries and scored a pair of touchdowns in the process.

The Rams had 468 total net yards as compared to just 45 by West Stokes. Obviously, as is evident by the limited numbers posted by the Wildcats, Reidsville’s defense was stout, holding West Stokes to just two first downs for the entire game.

The Rams are currently averaging 43 points per game and allowing just 8 per game defensively. Friday’s win was the first shutout for RHS so far this season.

Reidsville has won 27 games in a row and 49-consecutive conference games. The Rams are 79-2 in their last 81 games during a stretch where they have won four out of the last five 2A NCHSAA state championships.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (4-0, 7-0) will host red-hot McMichael (4-0, 6-2), a team that has won their last six games in a row.  West Stokes (2-2, 4-2) hits the road to take on North Forsyth (2-1, 3-3) Oct. 22.

BOX SCORE

Reidsville     21 22 14 0 57

West Stokes  0   0   0 0  0

Scoring Log

First Quarter

R 7:30 Shyheim Watlington runs right for 7 yard touchdown. Kick by Anthony Franson.

R 5:35 Al Lee passes to Queshyne Flippen for 49 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.

R 1:07 Lee passes to Flippen for 37 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.

Second Quarter

R 8:36 Lee passes right to Flippen for 56 yard touchdown Kick by Franson.

R 3:39 Cam Peoples runs for 16 yard touchdown. Peoples passes to Julius Miller for 2-point conversion.

R 1:23 Lee passes to Peoples for 18 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.

Third Quarter

R 9:37 Shyheim Watlington runs for 38 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.

R 0:05 Jeremiah Redd runs for 1 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.

