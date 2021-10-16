Reidsville dominates West Stokes to set up showdown with McMichael

Three first half touchdown passes from quarterback Al Lee to wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen set the tone for a frantic pace as the Rams cruised to a 57-0 Mid-State 2A Conference shutout win over West Stokes Friday night at Community Stadium.

The sophomores were instrumental in spreading the field over the course of the night where Flippen had 168 yards on just four catches. Similarly effective in productivity and execution, Lee was virtually flawless behind center, connecting on 10 of 11 attempts for 256 yards and throwing four TDs.

By halftime, the game was virtually in the books as the Rams had already posted a 43-0 lead which set up the running clock in the second half.

Another 38 yard rushing score by Shyheim Watlington followed by a 1 yard scoring plunge by Jeremiah Redd closed out the scoring for RHS.

Watlington was the leading rusher for RHS with 79 yards on eight carries and scored a pair of touchdowns in the process.

The Rams had 468 total net yards as compared to just 45 by West Stokes. Obviously, as is evident by the limited numbers posted by the Wildcats, Reidsville’s defense was stout, holding West Stokes to just two first downs for the entire game.