Reidsville earns regular season title with win over McMichael

A much-anticipated battle between the top two teams in the Mid-State 2A Conference, turned into a lopsided 43-7 Reidsville win over McMichael at the newly christened Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium on Friday night.
Courtesy of the victory, the Rams claimed the 2021 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship with just one week remaining before the post season begins Nov. 5.
It was basically the Al Lee and Queshyne Flippen show throughout the majority of the first half as the sophomore tandem hooked up for four touchdown passes.
Scores by the pair of 28, 20, 49 and 31 yards, respectively, on top of another rushing TD from inside the 5-yard line by senior running back Shyheim Watlingtoon, basically put the game out of reach at 34-0 by halftime.
Senior place kicker Anthony Franson continued to add to the total with a 22-yard field goal on top of his four first half PAT.’s to make it 37-0 near the midway point of the third quarter.
Following a breakaway 42-yard run by Watlington, which set the Rams up at the 2-yard line, resulted in another TD on the next play to close out the Reidsville scoring on the night.
McMichael finally was able to answer with a 12-play drive that resulted in a 4-yard touchdown run by Zack Dalton late in the fourth period to prevent the shutout.
Dalton had 58 yards rushing and Jayden Moore added 56 more while quarterback Matthew Wright was 11 for 19 passing and had 187 yards. The Phoenix generated 273 yards of total offense.
Watlington led the Rams with 95 yards rushing on 11 attempts and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Lee was 17 of 24 passing for 357 yards and threw four touchdowns, all to Flippen. The sophomore wide receiver extraordinaire had eight receptions for 188 yards to go along with his four TD grabs. Reidsville’s offense was potent as they generated a combined 558 yards on the night.
The Rams defense was led by Jaden McCain and Jariel Cobb with eight solo tackles each, and Vince Widerman was solid as well adding six more.
UP NEXT
Reidsville (5-0, 8-0) will travel to face Morehead (1-4, 2-7) and McMichael (4-1, 6-3) hosts North Forsyth (2-2, 3-5) next Friday.
BOX SCORE
R;14;20;9;0;—;43
M;0;0;0;7;—;7