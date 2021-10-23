Reidsville earns regular season title with win over McMichael

A much-anticipated battle between the top two teams in the Mid-State 2A Conference, turned into a lopsided 43-7 Reidsville win over McMichael at the newly christened Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium on Friday night.

Courtesy of the victory, the Rams claimed the 2021 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship with just one week remaining before the post season begins Nov. 5.

It was basically the Al Lee and Queshyne Flippen show throughout the majority of the first half as the sophomore tandem hooked up for four touchdown passes.

Scores by the pair of 28, 20, 49 and 31 yards, respectively, on top of another rushing TD from inside the 5-yard line by senior running back Shyheim Watlingtoon, basically put the game out of reach at 34-0 by halftime.

Senior place kicker Anthony Franson continued to add to the total with a 22-yard field goal on top of his four first half PAT.’s to make it 37-0 near the midway point of the third quarter.

Following a breakaway 42-yard run by Watlington, which set the Rams up at the 2-yard line, resulted in another TD on the next play to close out the Reidsville scoring on the night.