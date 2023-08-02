2023 Reidsville Farm Bureau Jamboree Schedule

All scrimmages will be played at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field

Scrimmage Format

• JV will start away from scoreboard begin at the 35 yard line 10 play sets

• Varsity will start at the 50 going towards the score board game situation

• Each coach decides on live kicking or just punt and extra point options

Jamboree Schedule

5 p.m. Northeast Guilford varsity versus McMichael

Rockingham JV versus South Iredell JV

6:10 p.m. Northeast Guilford JV versus McMichael JV

Rockingham varsity versus South Iredell varsity

7:20 p.m. East Forsyth JV versus Reidsville JV

Walkertown varsity versus Davie County varsity

8:30 p.m. Walkertown JV versus Davie county JV

East Forsyth varsity versus Reidsville varsity

9:30 p.m. end Scrimmage

Tickets: $6 which includes all games on the schedule