Reidsville recently released a full afternoon and evening schedule of scrimmages for the annual Farm Bureau Insurance Football Jamboree which will take place on Aug. 11 at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field.
Joining the Rams will be county rivals Rockingham and McMichael, in addition to Northeast Guilford, East Forsyth, Walkertown and Davie County. Both JV and varsity squads will play at the jamboree.
This will be the first event at the newly renovated Community Stadium which is in the final stages of the installation featuring a state-of-the-art artificial turf field surrounded by a new six-lane track.
Recently retired Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague said the renovations to the stadium are top-notch.
“It turned out better than I ever could have imagined. They are putting on the final touches with the paint and the lanes around the track and it’s coming down to the wire, but we are really pleased with the results and this is going to be a place to be proud of for generations to come,” said the former coach.
Teague who worked diligently along with RHS Athletics Director Joe Walker and a devoted team of boosters, came through with a fundraising campaign to finance the $1.5-plus million dollar project.
In past jamborees, the JV teams played on the other side of campus on a make-shift practice field, but this season the Community Stadium field will have two games going on simultaneously from the 50 yard line to the goal line: one to the scoreboard, the other to the adjacent field house side of the stadium, so there will be plenty of action for fans to enjoy.