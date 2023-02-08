Reidsville evened things up with a 63-55 win over cross-county and Mid-State 2A Conference rival McMichael in the second half of the series Tuesday night.

Mariah Wilson was a key difference-maker in the early going, scoring 12 points in the first half as the Rams took control with an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the previous matchup, it was McMichael that took the reins and even though the Phoenix got it down a two possession game later, Reidsville remained in control throughout the game.

In particular, their defense did a good job limiting McMichael’s leading scorer Faith Robertson’s looks from the perimeter as well as collapsing on her in the paint as she attacked the rim.

That strategy allowed Reidsville to take a 31-23 advantage into the locker room at the half.

The Phoenix kept it close, but a trio of 3-pointers by Gracious Wise and another by Kiera Perkins was enough to keep McMichael at arm’s length as they closed out the third period up 49-40.

The Phoenix made yet another push in the final frame cutting the Rams lead to two possessions, but Reidsville protected the ball, made shots and closed out a big win considering they are in the middle tier of the league standings with just one regular season game remaining.

Wise led the Rams with 21 the trio of 3-pointers. Kiera Perkins added 17, Wilson had 15 and Lea Miller chipped in 8 points.

Chaya Tatum led McMichael with 14 points, Robertson had 11 and Zary Hairston contributed 9 points.

McMichael won the first game in the series by a 49-38 margin Jan. 13.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (5-5, 8-10) will hit the road to take on Morehead (0-10, 4-15) Friday in the regular season finale at 6 p.m.

McMichael (8-2, 13-7) hosts North Forsyth (3-7, 5-14) Friday in their final home game of the regular season.

Post Season Projections

Since McMichael has already locked up the second spot in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race, the Phoenix earn an automatic NCHSAA post season bid along with first place TW Andrews. In addition, McMichael will host a first round game versus Morehead (0-10, 4-15) in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament which begins Feb. 13.

The semi-finals and finals of the conference tournament games will be hosted by Walkertown.

Complete tournament pairings were finalized Saturday afternoon. That information wasn’t available at press time.

Reidsville is currently a bubble team for the 2022 state playoffs and may need to pick up a couple of wins in the conference tournament to earn an at-large bid.

BOX SCORE

R 18 13 18 14 63

M 11 12 17 15 55