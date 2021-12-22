Reidsville grinds out road win over Cougars in first half of series

WENTWORTH – Reidsville’s slow and steady attack offensively, and a defense that limited shooting opportunities by the Cougars, proved to be the difference in a 68-47 victory over Rockingham in the first half of the county rivalry series Tuesday night.

RCHS took over the lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter thanks to senior Luke Smith, who did a little bit of everything in the paint. He had several rebounds, blocked a shot, and scored 6 points in the opening frame as Rockingham took the 8-5 lead.

But the Rams defense would not allow the lead to grow by more than a possession, and after 9-9 tie following a Jimarion Blair free throw, guard Cam Peoples put RHS out front with a jumper for the 11-9 advantage.

Rockingham’s Mason Lynch tied the score on a take in the lane on the next trip down, which tied the score once again at 11-11 at the end of the first period.

Cougars guard Josh Campbell knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing on the first possession of the second quarter, but Reidsville’s Amari Badgett came through in a big way with three-consecutive scores to give the Rams a two-possession lead at 18-14.