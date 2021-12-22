Reidsville grinds out road win over Cougars in first half of series

WENTWORTH – Reidsville’s slow and steady attack offensively, and a defense that limited shooting opportunities by the Cougars, proved to be the difference in a 68-47 victory over Rockingham in the first half of the county rivalry series Tuesday night.
RCHS took over the lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter thanks to senior Luke Smith, who did a little bit of everything in the paint. He had several rebounds, blocked a shot, and scored 6 points in the opening frame as Rockingham took the 8-5 lead.
But the Rams defense would not allow the lead to grow by more than a possession, and after 9-9 tie following a Jimarion Blair free throw, guard Cam Peoples put RHS out front with a jumper for the 11-9 advantage.
Rockingham’s Mason Lynch tied the score on a take in the lane on the next trip down, which tied the score once again at 11-11 at the end of the first period.
Cougars guard Josh Campbell knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing on the first possession of the second quarter, but Reidsville’s Amari Badgett came through in a big way with three-consecutive scores to give the Rams a two-possession lead at 18-14.
Rockingham got it back to a one possession game in the following minutes when CJ Mills cut it to 20-19 on a breakaway layup near the midway point of the second frame.
RHS quickly rallied once again however, thanks to steals that resulted in points which helped the Rams build an 11 point advantage.
But a nearly half court 3-pointer by Cougars guard Evan Shotwell at the buzzer cut at the lead to 35-26 at the half.
The tide really started to shift in Reidsville’s favor at the beginning of the third quarter with a 5-0 run, then they closed with another 7-0 run in the final minutes of the frame to put RHS in control with a 54-34 lead entering the fourth period.
Ultimately, that 20-plus edge held to the end as Reidsville closed out the win.
Badgett led the Rams with 22 points, Lee was right behind him with 20 and Peoples added 13 on the night.
RHS was 20 of 30 from the free throw line, which was a point of emphasis entering the game following the season opening loss at North Forsyth last week.
“Ball handling and free throw shooting were our biggest improvements tonight. We really stressed that in practice. We protected the basketball and cut down on turnovers and although we didn’t shoot as well as we should have, at the free throw line was a big improvement and we are happy about that,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
Mills led the Cougars with 10, Smith added 9 and Shotwell and Maleek Bryant each had 8 points apiece. Rockingham was 10 of 22 at the stripe over the course of the game.
RCHS entered the game coming off a 66-40 loss to North Stokes the previous night.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (0-3, 1-9) will be off until January of 2022 while Reidsville (0-1, 1-1) gets set for a three-day Christmas Tournament at Eastern Guilford High School beginning Dec. 27 and concludes Dec. 29.
“We are excited and anxious about the Christmas tournament. We are going to use that as a building block because once the tournament is over, we’ll jump right back into conference play and be going up against an undefeated Walkertown team, so we are going to use the Christmas tournament like we do every year – to get games under our belt, work on our rotation and get all of the kinks out so once conference play begins in January, we’ll be ready,” Ross said.
BOX SCORE
RHS 11 24 15 19 68
RC 11 15 8 13 47