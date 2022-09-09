Reidsville inducts 2022 Hall of Fame class at halftime of Eastern Alamance game

The Hall of Fame recognizes members from the Reidsville Rams, Golden Lions and Booker T. Washington Bulldogs era teams for their stellar play on the gridiron. Each program made important contributions to the popularity of football as well as to the community on and off the field in the pre and post segregation years, and now the program is stronger than ever before. With the most recent induction class, the Hall of Fame currently has 54 former players in addition to the members of the 1954, 1963 and 1969 teams.