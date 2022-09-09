Reidsville inducts 2022 Hall of Fame class at halftime of Eastern Alamance game

JIM SANDS, ROCKINGHAMNOW.COM
At halftime of the Rams versus Eastern Alamance football game Friday night, the program inducted seven players into the illustrious Reidsville Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognizes members from the Reidsville Rams, Golden Lions and Booker T. Washington Bulldogs era teams for their stellar play on the gridiron. Each program made important contributions to the popularity of football as well as to the community on and off the field in the pre and post segregation years, and now the program is stronger than ever before. With the most recent induction class, the Hall of Fame currently has 54 former players in addition to the members of the 1954, 1963 and 1969 teams.
Reidsville has a long-established, rich tradition for a program that has won a state-best 22 state championships in 28 appearances. Reidsville won state titles in the 1930’s, 1940’s, 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970 and 11 in the 2000’s. The most recent, a 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage in the 2020 2A NCHSAA state championship game.
2022 Reidsville Football Hall of Fame Inductees
Reidsville Rams
John Connally - Class of 2008
Connally was a three-year starter at linebacker for the Rams and amassed 501 tackles in career and 162 tackles in 2006 alone. He was an All-State selection in 2006 and 2007 and played in the Shrine Bowl in 2007.
Wesley Williamson - Class of 1991
Williamson played on both the offensive and defensive line and is also known for kicking a 42-yard school record field goal in a 1989 playoff loss against Asheboro. He still shares that record. He was all-conference in 1990 and played collegiately at Winston-Salem State University.
William Clark Class of 1992
Clark was a three-year starter at tight end for the run-oriented Rams under Coach Mark Barnes. Clark had a team-high 11 catches for 234 yards and four touchdowns in 1990. In 1991 Clark had 204 of the team’s 875 receiving yards. An All-Conference selection as a senior, Clark played four years and was a three-year starter at Wake Forest University.
Golden Lions
Danny Shreve - Class of 1964
Shreve played on the 1963 state championship team and was selected as the MVP that season. Shreve was known for his toughness. Even though he broke his jaw in a game versus Thomasville, he played through the injury and never missed a game.
David Amos Class of - Class of 1955
Amos was an honorable Mention All-State player in 1954. He played left end on offense and was also a starter as a lineman on defense where he stated for three years.
Booker T. Washington
William Henry Bass - Class of 1959
Bass was a standout lineman on offense and defense and also the place kicker. Bass was a three-year letter recipient.
Robert Earl Jones - Class of 1967
Jones as a four-year varsity player and was selected as the teams MVP during his senior season. He also played four years on the Basketball team as well and had the nickname “insane Red.”
The 1963 Golden Lion team that played to a 0-0 tie in state championship game versus Brevard joined the individual inductees Friday night as well.
