Reidsville man selected as member of the men’s national USA bobsled team

USA Bobsled released the 11 athlete-qualifiers for the men’s national team on Monday from the training compound center Lake Placid, N.Y., and a name familiar to Rockingham County residents was among them.
Adrian Adams, a 2004 Reidsville Senior High School graduate, was among the qualifiers.
Adams was a former standout on the gridiron and a key member of the Rams back-to-back NCHSAA state championships football teams in 2002 and 2003.
He was selected as the defensive MVP of the 2003 title game and named to the NCHSAA 2A All-State team that season as well.
Adams received offers to play football from Western Carolina, Kent State, Wofford, N.C. A&T and Howard University.
After selecting A&T, he realized early on it wasn’t the right fit. So after a few other collegiate stops, Adams competed and trained with several AFL Indoor Football League and Canadian football teams before deciding it was time to close the book on his football playing career.
Initially he dreamed of playing in the NFL, but when he decided the time had come to close the door on football, he was introduced to the sport by his father, Randy Russell, a former bobsledder who competed for the World Cup. So in 2012 Adams began to get involved in the sport. After proving himself as a key member of a bobsled team on the ice, he has been training in Park City, Utah as well as Lake Placid for more than four years and his hard work is certainly paying off with his latest achievement.
To narrow down the field of athletes, sledders competed in a series of two-man and four-man races to qualify for the team.
Adams long with teammates Kris Horn, Blaine McConnell, Kyle Wilcox and Josh Williamson are returning national team members.
Because of the pandemic crisis, the team plans to minimize travel and reduce quarantine periods to provide the safest environment possible.
The U.S. team did not compete in Europe for the first half of the season. Team USA plans to send athletes to start the second half of the season in Winterberg, Germany.
About USA Bobsled/Skeleton
USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS), based in Lake Placid, N.Y., is the national governing body for the sports of bobsled and skeleton in the United States. For more information, please visit the USABS website at www.usabs.com. Individuals interested in becoming a bobsled or skeleton athlete can visit www.usabobsledskeleton.com.
