Reidsville man selected as member of the men’s national USA bobsled team

USA Bobsled released the 11 athlete-qualifiers for the men’s national team on Monday from the training compound center Lake Placid, N.Y., and a name familiar to Rockingham County residents was among them.

Adrian Adams, a 2004 Reidsville Senior High School graduate, was among the qualifiers.

Adams was a former standout on the gridiron and a key member of the Rams back-to-back NCHSAA state championships football teams in 2002 and 2003.

He was selected as the defensive MVP of the 2003 title game and named to the NCHSAA 2A All-State team that season as well.

Adams received offers to play football from Western Carolina, Kent State, Wofford, N.C. A&T and Howard University.

After selecting A&T, he realized early on it wasn’t the right fit. So after a few other collegiate stops, Adams competed and trained with several AFL Indoor Football League and Canadian football teams before deciding it was time to close the book on his football playing career.