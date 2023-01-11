Reidsville moves into first place in conference with win over West Stokes

Reidsville not only remained undefeated at 10-0 with a 73-43 win over West Stokes, but also moved into first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference standings Tuesday night.

Back-to-back fast break scores by Amari Baggett got it started, then 3-point baskets by Landon Denny and Al Lee put the Rams in control with a 10-0 lead.

Things continued to go in Reidsville’s favor as a two-handed flush by Kendre Harrison on a fast break and a 3-pointer by Jerrell Wilson helped the Rams close out the opening frame with a 22-10 lead.

The Wildcats had back-to-back scores to close the margin in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but RHS freshman guard Dionte Neal had a pair of pick-pocket steals and scored on the other end, then he capped that off with a 3-pointer as the Rams closed out the half with a 36-24 advantage at the half.

Neal’s hot-hand carried over to the third period with a corner 3-point bucket and a couple of more steals that resulted on layups on the other end. It turned out to be a recurring theme over the course of the night.

Neal is exhibiting similar instincts on the hardwood as he did on the gridiron for the Rams football team last season. He led the nation with 12 interceptions and is proving to be equally adept at picking off passes on the basketball court. His instincts didn’t go unnoticed by Reidsville head coach Jason Ross in Tuesday’s game.

“Dionte was a dog out there on defense tonight. He had at least 10 or 11 steals that led to easy transition baskets for us, but as I said, our entire team was locked in. We had four or five on-ball defenders. I’m just super-excited to where we are as a team,” said Ross.

The Rams closed out the third quarter with a 58-29 lead entering the home stretch.

Reidsville’s pressure defense continued to force turnovers that resulted in points on the offensive end as the Rams rolled to the victory.

“I was super-impressed with our defense in the first quarter. The guys were locked in. West Stokes plays an offense – five-in, five-out, with a lot of movement and our guys were locked in and helped us get off to a great start. I was thrilled with the way that we played on the defensive end tonight,” Ross said.

Neal led the Rams with a game-high 21 points and Harrison was right on his heels with 20 more. It was another balanced scoring night for Reidsville with 10 players tallying at least 1-point. In addition, five different players scored on 3-point baskets.

Cam Edmonds was the only Wildcat player to score in double-figures as he tallied 13.

The Reidsville win, their tenth in a row, moved them into sole possession of first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race.

Their starting five has set the tone, but their secondary rotation has truly made an impact on the Rams success.

“Our bench play has been awesome this year. Tamir Johnson, Jerrell Wilson, Vincent Messan and Aidan Mansfield have been great for us coming off of the bench giving us everything that we need. As I’ve said, I think we can go 10 or 11 deep. I’m not afraid to sub anyone in or out at any point during the game. I believe in those guys, and more importantly, they believe in themselves,” Ross said.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (3-0, 10-0) travels to take on T.W. Andrews (3-1, 9-5) Jan. 12. West Stokes (4-1, 8-7) hosts North Forsyth (0-4, 2-11) Friday.

BOX SCORE

R 22 14 22 15 73

W 10 14 5 14 43