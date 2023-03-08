Dignitaries from the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, community leaders and school officials, welcomed students and citizens for the ground-breaking ceremony for a monumental stadium renovation at Jimmy Teague Field Tuesday morning.

The Carolina Panthers awarded a $250,000 grant from the NFL Foundation to put towards the renovation project amounting to over $1.5 million. That $250,000 amount was generously matched by the Rockingham County School Board. The additional funds were raised by the Reidsville boosters, a fundraising effort nearly a year in the making.

The renovations include the installation of a new six-lane track that will surround an artificial turf field at Reidsville’s Community Stadium.

Recently retired head football coach Jimmy Teague and athletics director Joe Walker, assistant coach Steve Knowles and Rams booster chair Mike Widerman spearheaded the fundraising campaign.

Teague and Walker were quick to point out it took a village and the project was not to necessarily raise the profile of the established and heralded multiple sports programs, but to reward the current and future student-athletes.

“I’m standing here before you to acknowledge some very important partners with our donation and contributions, people without we would not be here together today. But before I recognize these extraordinary individuals, let me acknowledge the WHY. The WHY is important. The WHY is my young people . . . these young people are the reason WHY. These young people practiced, trained, cheered right here on this field. Here before you are Reidsville High School football players, track and field athletes, cheerleaders and Reidsville Middle School football players. With the completion of this project, we create a safer, more accessible athletic facility where they can flourish and grow into outstanding athletes and outstanding people. The students, they will have the pride in knowing that they have a first-class home facility. I’m sure they appreciate our efforts for the ones that made this happen,” Walker said.

After a dozen speakers that were instrumental to the fundraising effort addressed the crowd, several put on the construction hats, grabbed shovel and shoved a scoop of blue and gold soil in the ceremony to kick off the project that is slated to take around two months depending on if Mother Nature cooperates. No matter what, it appears the new facility will be intact for the 2023 season.

“I am so excited to welcome each of you to this joyous occasion. It was just over a year ago that coach Teague, coach Knowles and coach Walker and our booster president Mr. Widerman dared to think big. All of this support, thank you because of your hustle, we are here today for this great ground-breaking ceremony,” Reidsville Principal Ericka Blackwell said.

Recently retired Rams football coach Jimmy Teague said the student-athletes deserve this gift.

"Football and athletics at Reidsville High School are big, but as I said, we are doing this for the kids because the kids deserve a first-class place to play," said Teague.

Dressed to the nines in his patented blue Panthers blazer, Carolina Director of Community Relations Riley Fields said the team was happy to be a part to help shape the Reidsville community for decades to come.

"It goes well beyond just the fact that there is going to be a new field and track here. The ability to impact the lives of kids moving forward for the next generation is something that we are really excited about," Fields said.

Fields mentioned these grants are reserved for special places in the United States of America, and blue-collar Reidsville more than fit the bill.

Tapped to undertake the project is the renowned corporation Geo Surfaces that installs multipurpose turf fields and tracks nation-wide.