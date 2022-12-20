Reidsville overpowers Rockingham in first half of series

Reidsville broke open a close game in the early going and eventually got back to knocking down shots from the perimeter and attacking on the fast break to pull away for a 93-64 win over cross-county rival Rockingham in the first half of the round-robin series Monday night.

For the majority of the night, action was intense in front of a packed house. In the early going, the two teams tied twice in a one-possession affair near the midway point of the opening frame. But a steal and a take on the break followed by a Dionte Neal three-quarter court lob to a streaking Landon Denny, who finished on the other end, made it a two-possession RHS lead at 12-8 with 2:35 remaining in the opening frame.

The Rams went on a run, highlighted by a thunderous jam by Kendre Harrison which put Reidsville on top 26-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Reidsville seemed poised to blow the game open, but Rockingham’s tenacious defense and timely scores by Dalton “Dynamite” Johnson, Evan Shotwell and Lane Powell kept the Cougars within striking distance down 46-34 at the half.

The Rams came out of the locker room with an amped up defense that held Rockingham to just nine points in the frame. Meanwhile, Reidsville’s offense heated up on the perimeter as Neal, Vince Messan and Jerrell Wilson all drained 3-pointers along with several other scores by committee to bump the lead up to 69-43 by the end of the third period.

Even though the Cougars shook off the cobwebs on offense in the fourth period, scoring 21, Neal, Messan and Wilson each knocked down 3’s once again and Harrison heated up in the post scoring 10 to put the win on ice.

Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said he thought it was the defense that ultimately turned the tide of the game.

“I think right now my guys are starting to get their basketball legs back. Of course there are a lot of games coming up over the next 10 days, but we are excited about that. Every game gives us another opportunity to get better and I think we are getting better as a team every outing,” Ross said.

Harrison led the Rams with a game-high 26. Neal was right behind him with 24 points and also had 14 assists, five steals and drained four 3-point baskets. Amari Baggett and Messan each added 8 points.

Johnson led the Cougars offensively with 24. He was nearly perfect from the free throw line, knocking down 11 of 12. Evan Shotwell had 14 and hit a pair of 3’s. Powell added 12 which included a trio of 3-pointers.

Rockingham head coach Josh Evans said despite the loss, there were a lot of positives to take away from the game.

“We’ve been getting off to some slow starts and tonight, the guys came out playing with a lot more confidence. We hit some shots early, we were taking care of the basketball, just came out and played well in the beginning. I was a little concerned, being a young team and being in that environment and not knowing how they were going to respond, but I was very pleased with how the kids came out, especially in the opening frame tonight,” Evans said.

He said Reidsville’s depth also played a factor as well as Harrison’s ability to get the crowd into the game.

“That’s a kid in a grown man’s body and he had a great game. He had a couple of highlight dunks that got the crowd behind them and they (the Rams) kind of fed off of that. My guys, we did a couple of things the best we have done all season tonight – shooting free throws, it was the highest percentage we have shot all year. It was the most 3’s (6) – the highest percentage we have had all year. We did some good things tonight, but we missed some easy layups in that first have that could have kept that game close if not tied. That kind of hurt us a little bit,” said Evans.

Ross agreed the home crowd was, and will continue, to be a factor this season for a team with such lofty championship expectations.

“The Reidsville community has been very supportive of us this year. That’s two standing-room-only crowds for us this year for our first two home games, and honestly, I anticipate any game we play this year to be about the same. Our guys feed off of the energy of the crowd, but like I told them – they are here because they have expectations for our team and we have expectations for ourselves. We have goals and every game we are trying to get better so we can meet those goals,” Ross said.

It was the Rams third-consecutive victory after defeating River Mill on the road Dec. 12 followed by a big conference win over North Forsyth Dec. 16.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 3-0) continues on a brutal five game in seven day stretch to close out 2022. First the Rams hit the road to take on Western Alamance (0-1, 1-6) Tuesday, hosts Cummings (0-1, 2-3) Thursday and then will participate in a neutral tournament versus Northeast Guilford (1-2, 3-5) Dec. 26. Reidsville then will play two games the week after Christmas in a tournament versus opponents yet to be determined.

Rockingham (1-2, 1-8) hosts East Surry (2-0) Dec. 27.

The Rams and Cougars will square off again in the second half of the series Jan. 7 in Wentworth.

BOX SCORE

RHS 26 20 23 24 93

RC 13 21 9 21 64