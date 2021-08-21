Reidsville overpowers Western Alamance in out-of-conference showdown

Reidsville picked right up where they left off in the 2021 spring season with an impressive 35-14 win over Mid-State 3A power Western Alamance in an out-of-conference match-up in the regular season opener Friday night at Community Stadium.

A lot of key personnel that helped the Rams claim their third-consecutive 2A NCHSAA State Championship last season has changed, but Reidsville’s bend-but-don’t-break defense and their big play game-breaking ability on offense, seemed equal to the task entering the 2021 fall season.

“We did some really good things, but we also made a lot of mistakes so we know we’ve got a lot of work to do to get better. Obviously, we are pleased to get the first win,” Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague said.

Western Alamance drew first blood with a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Wagoner to Kaden Wilborn for the 7-0 lead after the Jacob Carter PAT with 4:58 remaining in the opening frame.

RHS answered quickly however on their ensuing possession with a drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Shyheim Watlington with 2:08 to go in the first quarter to tie it at 7-7 after the Anthony Franson extra point.