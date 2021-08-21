Reidsville overpowers Western Alamance in out-of-conference showdown

Reidsville picked right up where they left off in the 2021 spring season with an impressive 35-14 win over Mid-State 3A power Western Alamance in an out-of-conference match-up in the regular season opener Friday night at Community Stadium.
A lot of key personnel that helped the Rams claim their third-consecutive 2A NCHSAA State Championship last season has changed, but Reidsville’s bend-but-don’t-break defense and their big play game-breaking ability on offense, seemed equal to the task entering the 2021 fall season.
“We did some really good things, but we also made a lot of mistakes so we know we’ve got a lot of work to do to get better. Obviously, we are pleased to get the first win,” Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague said.
Western Alamance drew first blood with a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Wagoner to Kaden Wilborn for the 7-0 lead after the Jacob Carter PAT with 4:58 remaining in the opening frame.
RHS answered quickly however on their ensuing possession with a drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Shyheim Watlington with 2:08 to go in the first quarter to tie it at 7-7 after the Anthony Franson extra point.
Just 11 seconds into the second period, Reidsville took control for good as sophomore starting quarterback Aljariq Lee showed his poise hooking up with fellow 10th grader Queshyne Flippen on a 43-yard scoring strike for the 14-7 advantage after the PAT. That score would hold true at halftime, then the Rams struck early again in the third quarter when Lee hit Jaden McCain for a 32-yard touchdown strike for the 21-7 lead.
The Warriors would answer near the midway point of the third period when Wagoner threw his second TD of the night on a 7-yard pass to James Newman to cut it to a one-possession game at 21-14.
But two big plays — an 8-yard touchdown up the middle by Shyheim Watlington followed by Lee’s 70-yard pass to Cam Peoples for the final score of the night — closed out the win.
Reidsville had 263 yards rushing as compared to 86 for Western Alamance. Watlington was the leading rusher with 138 yards on just six carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Lee was 6 of 10 passing for 250 yards and threw three TD’s.
For the Warriors, Wagoner was 18 of 33 for 231 yards and threw one interception.
Up next
Coming up in week No. 2 Reidsville (1-0) hosts Page and Western Alamance (0-1) is at home versus Burlington Cummings (1-0) Aug. 27.
BOX SCORE
R;7;7;21;0;—;35
WA;7;0;7;0;—;14
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
W — 4:58 Eric Wagoner passes left to Kaden Wilborn complete for 34-yard touchdown. PAT by Jacob Carter.
R — 2:08 Shyheim Watlington runs right for 4-yard touchdown. Kick by Anthony Franson.
Second Quarter
R — 11:49 Al Lee passes left to Queshyne Flippen complete for 43-yard touchdown. PAT by Franson.
Third Quarter
R — 10:07 Al Lee passes left to Jaden Mccain complete for 32-yard touchdown. PAT by Franson.
W — 6:20 Eric Wagoner passes left to James Newman complete for 7-yard touchdown. PAT by Carter.
R — 6:06 Shyheim Watlington runs middle for 80-yard touchdown. PAT by Franson.
R — 2:30 Al Lee screen left to Cam Peoples complete for 70-yard touchdown. PAT by Franson.