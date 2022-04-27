Reidsville pick up first league win versus T.W. Andrews

It took a lot longer than the Rams would have liked, but Reidsville finally got the monkey off of their collective backs as they notched their first Mid-State 2A Conference win of the season in a dominant 13-2 affair over T.W. Andrews on Senior Night April 26.

RHS got things cranking in the opening frame beginning with an RBI single by Vince Widerman with runners on the corners. Colby Smith drove in another run on the next at-bat, then a pass ball with the bases loaded resulted in a score by Matthew Davenport for the 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

T.W. Andrews threatened to make a game of it after three-consecutive walks to load the bases. But Smith and the Rams defense secured the final out to finish off the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the second, Reidsville got runners on board and sophomore Paul Widerman came streaking around third base to home for a score on a pass ball. Junior Landon Denny followed suit with a deep shot to center field scoring two more runs on a triple. Next, Davenport and Aidan Mansfield both had RBIs in succession and Vince Widerman plated a pair of runs as well to bump the Rams lead up to 9-0.

T.W. Andrews finally got on the board with a pair of runs in the fourth, but Reidsville had another big inning in the bottom of the frame with Davenport scoring on a pass ball followed by a two RBI shot by Jace Lovelace.

Even though both Smith and Devin Shryock got into bases loaded jams on the mound, the damage was minimal thanks to strong play in the field. RHS senior Justin Lovelace also pitched his way out of a bases loaded situation to close out the win.

Smith gave up just one hit in three innings, walked seven and struck out six and Lovelace struck out the final three Red Raiders and gave up no hits for the save.

Nine different Rams players garnered hits on the night.

For Reidsville seniors Vince Widerman, Smith, Lovelace and Bryson Petty - Tuesday marked their last home game at Ernie Holcomb Stadium, but the foursome still have some baseball left to play before their high school careers come to a close.

“I’m definitely glad that we came out here and got a win in our last home game for our seniors. They’ve been key role players for us all year. They had a good night at the plate for us tonight Colby, Vince both got hits and Bryson got on base and Justin came in and did well for us on the mound for the win, so I’m happy for those guys,” Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle said.

In addition to two more regular season road games, the Rams also have the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic post season bid.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-8, 7-12) closes out the 2022 regular season with a pair of road games beginning with a trip to take on Western Alamance (4-7, 9-12) Wednesday followed by the finale at T.W. Andrews (0-9, 4-12) Friday. The Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament begins May 2 with first round action slated to be played at the higher seed and semi-finals and finals scheduled to be held at Walkertown. Pairings will be released Saturday morning.

BOX SCORE

R 3 6 0 4 13

T 0 0 0 2 2