Reidsville picks up big out-of-conference road win over Western Alamance

ELON COLLEGE – After giving up a touchdown early in the game, the Rams responded in impressive fashion as they proceed to impose their collective will on Western Alamance in a 44-7 loss in the 2022 season opener Friday night.

Reidsville’s defense tightened the screws, however, and the offense responded with three scores to take control of the game. The Rams kept the pressure on the rest of the way which wrapped up the victory.

Highlighted by junior wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen, who scored two offensive TD's, and one more on the defensive end, helped the Rams set the bar following a 12-1 season finish in 2021.

The timing between QB and wide receiver isn’t quite where Reidsville would want it at this point, but once that gets ironed out, barring injury, the Rams could be set for a championship run.

Why the Rams won

Reidsville’s resilient defense and high-octane offense featured a plethora of play-makers that shifted the momentum from the shaky start.

Why the Warriors lost

After giving the Rams an initial scare with the opening score of the game, Reidsville’s defense stepped up and the offensive go-to-guys took over which ultimately led to the win. Costly penalties after big gains and turnovers by the Phoenix turned out to be a momentum waste land.

Stars

Jimmy Teague on Reidsville wide receiver Que’shyn Flippen

“He’s a competitive young man and he wants to do well. When the ball is in the air, he feels like it is his and then you add speed to that - it’s an incredible weapon that we’ve got for sure.”

What they’re saying

Reidsville head coach on responding to adversity

“We went down 7-0 early and I thought our guys responded well and showed good character by not getting down on themselves. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times early, but then we figured out a way to play better ball and played better defense after the first two series as well,” Teague said.

RHS coach on a quality out-of-conference schedule

Absolutely - we want to play good people early. That helps you figure out where your strengths and weaknesses are, so you can work hard to get better at those weaknesses. It’s important to play good folks early,” said Teague.

The Rams defeated the Warriors s 35-14 last season.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0) hits the road to take on Page (0-1) in Greensboro Aug. 26. Dudley (1-0) defeated the Pirates in week No. 1. Western Alamance (0-1) travels to take on Cummings (1-0) next Friday. The Cavaliers defeated Williams (0-1) Aug. 19.