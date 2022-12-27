Reidsville picks up first round tournament win over Northeast Guilford

GIBSONVILLE - Reidsville remains undefeated following a 90-64 victory over Northeast Guilford Monday afternoon at the Eastern Guilford Wildcat Christmas Holiday Basketball Tournament.

The Rams took an early blow, when star freshman point guard Dionte Neal picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and had to spend the remainder of the half on the bench.

“It was huge when Dionte picked up that four early, but our role players, our bench players came in – Vince Messan, Jerrel Wilson and one of our starters Amari Baggett – they played huge for us controlling the tempo, running the offense. It’s huge not to have Dionte in, but I was very happy that our backup players were able to come in and sustain the momentum and we didn’t really drop off as I said earlier. I think we’ve got 10 players who are solid and I can depend on, that I can count on. We have 10 players that could start for us,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.

What initially started out as a tight game, gradually started to turn in Reidsville’s favor as they closed out with a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

As the Rams defensive intensity increased, it created turnovers which turned into transition points.

3-point baskets by Messan, Wilson and Baggett in the second quarter helped put RHS up 47-33 at the half.

Neal checked back in at the beginning of the third period and six different Rams players scored during that frame. The wheels really started to come off during this span for Northeast as the lead ballooned to 73-49 by the end of the third quarter.

By the fourth quarter, the writing was on the wall as RHS put the win on ice.

Neal led the Rams with a game-high 22 points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the process despite his lengthy stint on the bench. He was also solid from the free throw line knocking down 8 of 10. Al Lee and Kendre Harrison each had 13 points and Tamir Johnson added 10 more to pace Reidsville’s offensive attack. In addition, Johnson also had 10 rebounds, five steals and a pair of blocks.

TJ Burnette led Northeast Guilford with 15 points and Aaryn Tate added 13. Both players knocked down a pair of 3-pointers each.

Ross said his teams attack is a code that no opposition has found a way to crack yet.

“I think from the outset we were solid on defense and on the offensive end. As we figured, we are starting to see a whole lot of zones out of these teams because most teams don’t want to play us man-to-man, but our guys responded early by hitting some big 3’s and once the 3’s started falling, our defensive pressure picked up and we played a pretty solid game,” said Ross.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 5-0) faces Burlington Christian Academy (2-0, 6-2) Tuesday in the second round of the Eastern Guilford Wildcat Christmas Holiday Tournament at 4 p.m.

The Rams are eager to avenge last season’s 57-56 loss nearly one year to the day at the hands of the Burlington Christian on Dec. 28, 2021.

Northeast Guilford (1-2, 3-6) hosts Dudley (3-0, 10-2) Jan. 4.

Ross said the tournament win was just yet another example of the number of weapons the Rams have in their arsenal.

“I always say that we are going to score the ball. Tonight, our defense trapped and we scored a lot of points off of our defense in transition. As I’ve said before, night-in and night-out, we may have a different leading scorer every game this season and that is a testament to the guys and the hard work they have put in. We are a solid team from top to bottom,” said Ross.

Also participating in the tournament along with Reidsville and Northeast Guilford was Burlington Christian Academy, Western Guilford, Williams, Bethany Community School, Eastern Guilford and The Point out of Greensboro.

BOX SCORE

R 22 25 26 17 90

N 16 17 16 15 64