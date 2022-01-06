Reidsville picks up important league victory over rival Walkertown

The Rams basketball team started the 2022 portion of the season on the right foot courtesy of a 66-56 win over Walkertown in 2A Conference 34 action Tuesday night.
It was a seesaw battle initially as Walkertown’s Bryce Baker and Jalen Wilkerson’s perimeter shooting kept the game close. Meanwhile, Reidsville guard Keshod Allen led the charge for the Rams, scoring 8 points with an inside-out attack. In addition, Rams players Cam Peoples and Vincent Messan kept the Wolfpack honest as both drained 3-pointers to counter the solid play of the Walkertown sharpshooters as RHS came out on top 20-18 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolfpack tied the game in the first few minutes of the second frame on a score in the post by Wilkerson, but Reidsville’s up-tempo full-court attack eventually took its toll as the Rams closed out the first half with a 33-27 advantage.
The tide continued to turn in Reidsville’s favor, highlighted by a trio of scores by Amair Baggett in addition to buckets by Al Lee in the post as well as scores by Peoples, Allen, Messan, Eric Neal and Landon Denny to bump the lead up to 51-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Walkertown threatened to make a game of it with four combined 3-pointers by Wilkerson, Baker and Casan Richardson that helped cut the Rams lead to 61-55 with just over two minutes to play.
But Reidsville’s speed and ability to spread the floor, in conjunction with timely scores, were the ultimate undoing of the Wolfpack as RHS put the game on ice.
After an up-and-down start to the season for the Rams, and considering how tight records are in league standings in the first week of January, with four teams above .500 in the conference, the victory over the Wolfpack was crucial with a difficult stretch coming up for Reidsville.
“Going into the game our guys knew how important this game was and how heated it was going to be. We knew we couldn’t afford to fall to 0-2 in the conference, so they knew they had to play with energy and effort and that’s what they did . . . this is a very tough conference from top to bottom. Every night is going to be just like this – a dog fight – and we are excited about the opportunity,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.
It was a balanced scoring night for the Rams, with eight players scoring at least a bucket. Baggett and Allen led the way with 14 points each. Peoples added 10, Neal had 9 and Lee contributed 8.
Wilkerson led Walkertown with a game-high 18 points including a pair of 3-point baskets and Baker had a strong night as well with 16 while knocking down a trio of 3’s.