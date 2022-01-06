Reidsville picks up important league victory over rival Walkertown

But Reidsville’s speed and ability to spread the floor, in conjunction with timely scores, were the ultimate undoing of the Wolfpack as RHS put the game on ice.

After an up-and-down start to the season for the Rams, and considering how tight records are in league standings in the first week of January, with four teams above .500 in the conference, the victory over the Wolfpack was crucial with a difficult stretch coming up for Reidsville.

“Going into the game our guys knew how important this game was and how heated it was going to be. We knew we couldn’t afford to fall to 0-2 in the conference, so they knew they had to play with energy and effort and that’s what they did . . . this is a very tough conference from top to bottom. Every night is going to be just like this – a dog fight – and we are excited about the opportunity,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.

It was a balanced scoring night for the Rams, with eight players scoring at least a bucket. Baggett and Allen led the way with 14 points each. Peoples added 10, Neal had 9 and Lee contributed 8.