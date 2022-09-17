Reidsville posts impressive shutout victory over T.W. Andrews

WINSTON-SALEM – An explosive second quarter, set the tone for Reidsville’s 48-0 shutout win over T.W. Andrews in the first Mid-State 2A Conference game of the year Friday night on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium.

The Rams scored early in the first quarter following a drive that ended with a 5 yard run by Jeremiah Redd for a touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion run by Dionte Neal for the 8-0 lead.

The freshman, turned out to be a huge factor in the win when all was said and done.

Reidsville’s defense set the tone in the second frame with three more scores and unfortunately for the Red Raiders, the route was on.

RHS running backs Trey Poteat and Paul Widerman scored from 9 yards and from the goal line respectively to bump the lead up to 29-0 by the midway point of the quarter.

After yet another defensive stand, Lee hit Neal on a 13 yard scoring pass for a TD with just 22 seconds remaining. But the Rams weren’t done after getting the ball back. Lee hooked up again for a game-changer in what turned into another 39 yard touchdown pass to Neal.

Lee threw another to Redd and quarterback Landon Denny came in at the end and scored one more on a rush from inside the 5 yard line for the final margin of victory.

Reidsville had 269 yards rushing by committee, led by Poteat, who had 79 yards and scored a TD. Lee was 13 of 22 for 214 yards and threw three touchdowns.

Neal closed out another strong night with 89 yards receiving to go along with his pair of TDs in addition to his 2-point conversion score.

The Rams had 30 first downs over the course of the night, as compared to four by TWA, while the Red Raiders had 101 yards rushing and 18 passing.

The victory over the Andrews was the Rams 51st consecutive win over conference competition over the course of a span where Reidsville has posted an 88-4 record in 92 games.

UP NEXT:

Reidsville (4-1) will travel to take on North Forsyth (2-2) and T.W. Andrews (4-2) hosts McMichael (4-1) Sept. 23.

BOX SCORE

R 8 26 7 7 48

T 0 0 0 0 0