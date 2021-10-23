Reidsville program dedicates football field in honor of head coach Jimmy Teague

Reidsville Senior High School and members of the community surprised head football coach Jimmy Teague at halftime of the Rams versus McMichael football game with the dedication of the field in his name at Community Stadium Oct. 22.
The surprise ceremony, months in the making, took place moments before the second half kickoff with Mid-State 2A Commissioner Jerry Talley serving as the master of the ceremony.
Talley, along with Reidsville veteran lead statistician Dale Hagwood and RHS Athletic Director Joe Walker, got the ball rolling with the idea for the dedication and circulated a petition which was signed by hundreds in the community and eventually approved by the Rockingham County School Board.
Walker, who played for Teague from 1992 to 1996, later became an assistant coach. Now, in his current role as the Rams' athletic director, has been an eyewitness to the positive evolution of a football program that hadn’t won a state championship since 1970 prior to his arrival.
“I work very close with coach Teague, and he’s really done a lot for our kids and always puts them first," Walker said. "He works countless hours and has created a winning system. We’ve got 22 state championships and I think he’s been involved in nine of them. We always have good kids, but he’s formed an environment where they can come in and be a champion. He’s put all the ingredients together and a lot of different student-athletes have come through here and won championships. It’s basically 'the Teague Way.'”
The coach was joined by family, friends, former coaches, players and Rockingham County dignitaries as the Jimmy Teague Football Field at Community Stadium banner was unveiled to the public.
Following the Rams' 43-7 win over McMichael Oct. 22, Teague’s career record at Reidsville improved to 321-55 and his overall mark as a head high school coach is 362-108.
Currently Teague and former Reidsville coach Hap Perry (1930-45) are tied for most state championships with eight. Teague is by far the all-time winningest coach in school history, passing Perry for most wins in 2004. Perry won 136 games from 1927 to 1945. Teague is currently in his second coaching stint at Reidsville. He first took over the Rams program in 1992 and coached through 2008 and then took a job as offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009 followed by a head coaching job at Danville (Va.) George Washington during 2010 and 2011 prior to his return to RHS in 2012.