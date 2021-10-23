Reidsville program dedicates football field in honor of head coach Jimmy Teague

Reidsville Senior High School and members of the community surprised head football coach Jimmy Teague at halftime of the Rams versus McMichael football game with the dedication of the field in his name at Community Stadium Oct. 22.

The surprise ceremony, months in the making, took place moments before the second half kickoff with Mid-State 2A Commissioner Jerry Talley serving as the master of the ceremony.

Talley, along with Reidsville veteran lead statistician Dale Hagwood and RHS Athletic Director Joe Walker, got the ball rolling with the idea for the dedication and circulated a petition which was signed by hundreds in the community and eventually approved by the Rockingham County School Board.

Walker, who played for Teague from 1992 to 1996, later became an assistant coach. Now, in his current role as the Rams' athletic director, has been an eyewitness to the positive evolution of a football program that hadn’t won a state championship since 1970 prior to his arrival.