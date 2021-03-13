Reidsville proves too much in dominant win over Ragsdale

Balance on both sides of the line of scrimmage proved to be the difference in Reidsville’s 42-0 shutout win over Ragsdale Friday night.
Two touchdowns in the first quarter, and three more in the second, put the Rams up 35-0, and it was clear this one was never in doubt.
Reidsville’s seniors, led by quarterback Kyle Pinnix, and wide receiver Breon Pass, continue to impress as RHS looks to follow up the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship with another. The two hooked up for three passing scores on the night.
Pinnix was 26 for 35 and had 393 yards passing while Pass hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards to lead the Rams offensively.
Those two always draw a crowd, but Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said depth and talent down the roster is a potent counter to the dynamic duo opponents are looking to shut them down.
“Well, they are pretty special young men in all aspects. I think when you play with somebody for that long, and now it’s their third year together playing on varsity on Friday nights, it’s good chemistry obviously. The other thing that I think it goes on between those two guys is that they have got some other special guys around them. The defense can’t just look at Breon and say ‘we are going to take him away’ because other guys are definitely threats when they have the ball in their hands. Together, with all of the guys we have out there, I think that we have a very special group right now,” said Teague.
For now, all seems to be going according to plan for another title run, and although there are still some tweaks the coaching staff would like to see in the coming weeks, the Rams second win of the season was a step in the right direction.
“I do think we got better in most aspects of the game from last week against East Surry. I think everybody, including the players, thought we made a lot of improvements in a lot of different areas. Just sitting here grading the tape right now, it’s actually encouraging when you have guys making improvements on what we are asking them to do,” the coach said.
Most insiders agree, it seems clear that balance and depth are the strength of the latest Rams edition.
“For one, I don’t think that we have a real weakness up front. We are playing a couple of young guys, and game-experience is what they need, so getting through another Friday night and seeing their mistakes will help us overall.”
Teague said he is looking for improvement from a talented group of youngsters to shore up the RHS squad across the board, and once that happens, this team will be dangerous.
“J.D. McCain, Jevon Burton, a couple of guys that are still trying to find their way. Jevon, he’s not a young guy, but he didn’t get a lot of chances to play last year – Vince Widerman, Devon Shyrock are all guys that are kind of new for the defense, so getting those guys playing at a high level is probably one of our big concerns and I think that the other aspect that needs to be mentioned is that the defensive staff of Al Hendrix, Steve Knowles, Doug Marrs, Ivan Courts, Anthony Mansfield—those guys work hard year-in and year out and take pride to get guys ready to play. I think that is one of the hallmarks is the strength of the defensive staff,” said Teague.
BOX SCORE
RHS 14 21 7 0 — 42
RAGSDALE 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
RHS 8:28 Kyle Pinnix passes middle to Breon Pass for 14-yard touchdown. P.A.T. good.
RHS 0:18 Devin Shyrock scores a touchdown on a punt return. P.A.T. good.
Second Quarter
RHS 3:48 Pinnix passes left to Pass for a 4-yard touchdown. P.A.T. good.
RHS 2:11 Pinnix passes left to Pass complete for 40-yard touchdown. P.A.T. good.
RHS 0:39 Ste’vian Harrison runs left for 1-yard touchdown. P.A.T. no good.
Third quarter
RHS 10:24 Pinnix passes left to Jalen Galloway complete for a 30-yard touchdown.
P.A.T. good.