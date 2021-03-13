Reidsville proves too much in dominant win over Ragsdale

For now, all seems to be going according to plan for another title run, and although there are still some tweaks the coaching staff would like to see in the coming weeks, the Rams second win of the season was a step in the right direction.

“I do think we got better in most aspects of the game from last week against East Surry. I think everybody, including the players, thought we made a lot of improvements in a lot of different areas. Just sitting here grading the tape right now, it’s actually encouraging when you have guys making improvements on what we are asking them to do,” the coach said.

Most insiders agree, it seems clear that balance and depth are the strength of the latest Rams edition.

“For one, I don’t think that we have a real weakness up front. We are playing a couple of young guys, and game-experience is what they need, so getting through another Friday night and seeing their mistakes will help us overall.”

Teague said he is looking for improvement from a talented group of youngsters to shore up the RHS squad across the board, and once that happens, this team will be dangerous.