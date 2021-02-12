Reidsville puts together strong second half run to pull off crucial win over Carrboro

Things were a little testy and intense from the start, with both teams knowing that an automatic playoff spot is on the line for the team that finishes out the final two weeks as the regular season champion. In a pandemic-shortened season, that’s the only sure-fire path to an automatic bid. But ultimately the Rams tightened the screws defensively in the second half and scored when they need to down the stretch to secure a hard-earned 66-55 win over the Carrboro in Mid-State 2A Conference action Thursday night.
In what started out as a tight one-possession game in the early going, turned slightly in the Jaguars favor as they put together a run. A 3-pointer by LJ Riggsbee, followed by another score in the post, put the Jags in the driver’s seat, up 15-7 with under two minutes to play in the opening frame.
But a steal on the inbounds pass by RHS senior Breon Pass, followed by another bucket in the post, cut it to 15-11 with under a minute to play, and that’s where the score stood at the conclusion of the first quarter.
The defensive intensity was furious early in the second period, making uncontested shots tough to come by for both teams. But the Rams defense made a statement, holding Carrboro scoreless for the first 2:25 of the quarter. The Jags finally started to get things going offensively however, culminating with an old-fashioned and-1 by Carrboro’s Luke Riggs which gave his team a 31-22 lead with 15.5 seconds to go in the half.
A much-needed put-back bucket by Tamir Johnson off of a missed free throw right before the buzzer helped the Rams cut it to 31-25 at the half.
Early in the third period, the Rams eventually tied the score and went on another late run beginning with Yoshua Courts’ 3-pointer, followed up by a breakaway two-handed jam by Pass which put RHS on top 41-34 with 3:15 to go in the third quarter. Reidsville maintained a two-possession cushion to close out with a 47-42 advantage heading into the fourth and final frame.
The Rams full-court trap really seemed to wear the Jaguars down in the final quarter as the lead grew to 12 points. And even though Carrboro got it back down to 7 points with plenty of time to rally with just over three minutes to go, ultimately Reidsville continued to answer on the other end of the floor with timely shots and a solid performance at the free throw line to close out the win.
The Rams winning streak extended to five games as they look to close out strong over the next two weeks.
Pass led the Rams with a game-high 25 points, 9 in the crucial fourth quarter. Tamir Johnson was selected as the MVP after scoring a career-high 16 points while pulling down 17 rebounds and recording four steals. He and Courts scored a combined 16 points in the crucial fourth to help seal the victory.
Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said his big’s were crucial heading down the stretch after halftime.
“Breon is always going to be Breon. He’s always going to give us that 25 to 35 that we need, but tonight Tamir Johnson and Yoshua Courts were huge for us in the fourth quarter. Yoshua hit some big 3’s for us in the second half and Tamir was just all over the court getting us a couple of and-one’s and he was massive on the boards offensively and defensively which helped turn the game for us in the second half,” said Ross.
Riggsbee and Cooper Jackson led Carrboro with 13 points apiece.
The Rams will face Carrboro in the second half of the series in the regular season finale Feb. 19.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (7-1, 4-0) will travel to Cummings Friday, the host the Cavs in the second half of the series next Tuesday.
Carrboro (3-4, 2-2) is on the road as well with a game at Durham School of the Arts Monday.
BOX SCORE
R 11 14 22 19 66
C 15 16 11 13 55
Pass surpasses career-point number 2,000 in Reidsville’s win over Durham School of the Arts
The Rams entered the game looking to make a statement to the rest of the Mid-State 2A Conference, and a resounding statement it was, as Reidsville completed a series sweep with a dominant 91-22 win over league foe Durham School of the Arts Tuesday night.
It was a history-making night for Rams senior guard Breon Pass, as his game-high 30 points moved him over the 2,000 point career mark. If he continues on his current scoring trajectory, he may eclipse other program and county records in the coming weeks.
Pass is currently averaging 34.4 points per game.
It was pretty clear from the get-go it was going to be a hot shooting night for the Rams as they opened up a commanding 22-3 lead to close out the first quarter.
DSA finally started to have some success on offense in the second frame, scoring 15, but the problem was, Reidsville nearly doubled that figure ending the half with a 50-18 advantage.
Things didn’t get any better for Durham in the third quarter, as the Rams turned it on, outscoring DSA 29-5 to put the game out of reach with a 79-23 lead heading into the fourth period. By that time, the running clock 40-point rule had long-been in effect as Reidsville closed out the win.
Along with Pass, Carter Wilson scored in double-figures as well with 11 points and Yoshua Courts added 10 more to pace RHS offensively. It was a balanced night across the board for Reidsville with 12 of the Rams 15-man roster scoring at lead 1-point.
DSA’s Justin Glover was the team’s only player to score in double figures with 12.
This was the first time that the Rams were back up to full strength in nearly three weeks. Due to safety protocol, Reidsville had to sit for two weeks and in their first game back last week, they still had more than half a dozen players out.
RHS won the first half of the round-robin rivalry over Durham 84-58 Jan. 19.
BOX SCORE
R 22 28 29 12 91
D 3 15 5 10 33