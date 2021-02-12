Reidsville puts together strong second half run to pull off crucial win over Carrboro

Things were a little testy and intense from the start, with both teams knowing that an automatic playoff spot is on the line for the team that finishes out the final two weeks as the regular season champion. In a pandemic-shortened season, that’s the only sure-fire path to an automatic bid. But ultimately the Rams tightened the screws defensively in the second half and scored when they need to down the stretch to secure a hard-earned 66-55 win over the Carrboro in Mid-State 2A Conference action Thursday night.

In what started out as a tight one-possession game in the early going, turned slightly in the Jaguars favor as they put together a run. A 3-pointer by LJ Riggsbee, followed by another score in the post, put the Jags in the driver’s seat, up 15-7 with under two minutes to play in the opening frame.

But a steal on the inbounds pass by RHS senior Breon Pass, followed by another bucket in the post, cut it to 15-11 with under a minute to play, and that’s where the score stood at the conclusion of the first quarter.