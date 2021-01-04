Reidsville Recreation Departments programs gearing up for 2021

The Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward with scheduling for winter and spring sports. These plans will be contingent upon North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders pertaining to events and safety precautions related to COVID-19. The City of Reidsville has not had any city-operated sports programming since late winter 2020. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite that, COR Parks and Recreation Department worked with travel baseball and softball teams as well as youth directors to agree on COVID-19 safety precautions that allowed them to hold tournaments at city facilities. That collaboration has not only given the children an opportunity to participate in a safe activity during these trying times, but it has also given the city a chance to observe whether the COVID-19 safety precautions put in place are working. To date, the safety measures have been effective, and there have been no issues related to COVID-19 during those tournaments. Some of those precautions included: multiple handwashing stations, no fans in the stands (fans sat in lawn chairs surrounding the field with their families), players seating in the bleachers at least six feet apart instead of the dugout, and tournament personnel required to sanitize the bathrooms in between games.