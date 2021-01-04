Reidsville Recreation Departments programs gearing up for 2021

The Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department is moving forward with scheduling for winter and spring sports. These plans will be contingent upon North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders pertaining to events and safety precautions related to COVID-19. The City of Reidsville has not had any city-operated sports programming since late winter 2020. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite that, COR Parks and Recreation Department worked with travel baseball and softball teams as well as youth directors to agree on COVID-19 safety precautions that allowed them to hold tournaments at city facilities. That collaboration has not only given the children an opportunity to participate in a safe activity during these trying times, but it has also given the city a chance to observe whether the COVID-19 safety precautions put in place are working. To date, the safety measures have been effective, and there have been no issues related to COVID-19 during those tournaments. Some of those precautions included: multiple handwashing stations, no fans in the stands (fans sat in lawn chairs surrounding the field with their families), players seating in the bleachers at least six feet apart instead of the dugout, and tournament personnel required to sanitize the bathrooms in between games.
Moving forward with registration will allow the parks and recreation department to get the youth signed up now in the event programs can move forward. With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and the many safety precautions the city has put in place, the department is optimistic that programs can move forward in late winter and spring. In the event they can’t move forward, refunds or credits will be applied to any monies paid for registration. The following are programs currently taking registration: basketball, spring softball and baseball, volleyball, summer camp and flag football. Also coming in the spring will be E Sports Tournaments with Madden 21, NBA 2K2, Call of Duty and Halo.
“We are adapting to the changings but still creating a safe entertaining environment for youth through sports and other programs. Our department will continue to be innovative and resourceful within our youth development activities also these new E Sports Tournaments give more children an opportunity to participate if they are not into standard sports,” Reidsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Quintin Robertson said in a news release.
Ages for the standard programs are 5-17 depending on the sport.
To sign up visit http://activenet.active.com/reidsvillerec or for more information, contract Robertson at 336-349-1091.