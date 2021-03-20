Reidsville remains undefeated following dominant league win over Carrboro

It was yet another rough week for the Jaguars who continued to struggle after dropping their fourth-consecutive game with the regular season past the midway point.

On the other end of the coin, the Rams seem to have found their collective rhythm on both sides of the ball.

Reidsville enters the heart of the conference portion of the season with sights set on a Mid-State 2A Conference regular season, and perhaps, yet another shot at a NCHSAA state championship.

As strange as it is to be playing high school football in March due to the rescheduled season because of the pandemic, fans better enjoy it while it lasts because it will be over as quickly as it began.

With three games, all wins, under their belt, Reidsville has just a trio of regular season contests remaining. The good news is the Rams will be favored versus their final three opponents in Graham (1-3, 1-1), Cummings (1-2, 0-1) and Bartlett Yancey (3-1, 2-0).

Looking ahead, the Buccaneers seem to pose a formidable threat to RHS this season, averaging just over 39 points per game, more than any other team Reidsville has faced to date.