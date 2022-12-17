Reidsville rolls in hardwood home opener versus North Forsyth

Reidsville fans packed the house to get their first look at the 2022-2023 basketball team and the guys did not disappoint as they rolled to a dominant 86-48 Mid-State 2A Conference win over North Forsyth Friday night.

Led by a talented core of returning varsity starters from last season, in addition to a pair of fabulous freshmen with tons of talent, the Rams believe they have all of the pieces to make a state championship run.

“I’m very pleased at where we are at this point in the season. We had a very good summer and its showing because it’s transitioning to the regular season. I told the guys before the game that we have two really good freshman, but we have to depend on our upper classmen that have been in the battles over the last three or four years and I think that tonight it was a great team effort. We shared the ball, we moved the ball and played great team defense and I’m just excited at the potential of this particular team," Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.”

The pair of aforementioned freshman, point guard Dionte Neal and center Kendre Harrison, did not disappoint in their home debut. Hype regarding their talent has been simmering for some time now, and apparently, it's all true. Neal’s potent combination of quick speed, court vision, smothering defensive play - combined with his ability to distribute the rock and score makes him a valuable floor general. Harrison was a force in the middle in the post, throwing down a couple of rim-rocking dunks and blocking shots on his way to a game-high 30 points.

Neal was solid scoring as well adding 19 more.

Things were tight and intense in a mostly two-possession game for the majority of the opening frame. Reidsville’s pressure defense created transition scores as the Rams took control with a 23-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

That trend continued in the second quarter with several more fast break buckets and when Neal drained a three-pointer heading down the stretch, junior Al Lee picked the pocket of a Vikings defender and finished on a layup to bump the lead up to 51-31 at the half.

Harrison knocked down a jumper and then went up-and-under to throw down a one-handed jam, electrifying the already frenzied crowd. The runs continued to mount as Reidsville’s lead ballooned to 74-38 by the end of the third quarter.

By the midway point of the final frame, the Rams lead grew to 40, setting up the running clock as Reidsville cleared the bench as the celebration began.

It was the Rams second-consecutive victory after defeating River Mill 75-17 on the road Dec. 12.

Miles Greer led the Vikings with 19, Kam Sutton had 11 and Chris Loyd chipped in 10 more.

In addition to Harrison and Neal’s big scoring night, 10 different players scored to pace the Rams offensively.

Considering nine of the Reidsville team members also played on the football team that made it to the state championship game Dec. 10, Ross believes once his guys get into basketball shape, this team could be special.

“We were obviously disappointed with the way our football season ended – it wasn’t what we wanted in the state championship with the game for Reidsville. But their dedication showed after the game. They were back in the gym at 8 o’clock that night after returning from Chapel Hill and I think that the practices that we’ve been having - I just think that it showed with the kind of effort we had tonight,” said Ross.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (1-0, 2-0) hosts cross-county rival Rockingham (1-2, 1-7) Monday at 8 p.m. North Forsyth (0-2, 1-7) hosts T.W. Andrews (1-0, 4-2) Jan. 3.

BOX SCORE

R 23 28 23 14 86

N 11 20 7 10 48