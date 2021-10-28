Reidsville’s big guns step up to lead the way for league win over Morehead

Lee finished up with a 35 yard scoring-strike to Cam Peoples, then Landon Denny took over at quarterback and threw a 12 yard pass to Jeremiah Redd for a touchdown for a 55-7 advantage at the end of the third period.

As much as the Rams did defensively to limit Morehead’s offensive opportunities over the course of the majority of four quarters, they also go in on the scoring when Sean Thompson stripped the ball and Davian Larry scooped it up and returned it 44 yards for Reidsville’s final score of the night.

Morehead closed out the game on a high note, putting together a 13-play drive that culminated with a 3 yard run for a TD by Chris Hopper to account for the 62-14 final.

Watlington led the Rams with 101 of the 200 total yards rushing on 11 carries. Meanwhile, Lee connected on 7 of 11 passes for 229 yards and threw three touchdowns. Flippen had 140 yards receiving and scored two TD’s.

Morehead, who closed out their injury-plague season at 2-8, had 175 yards rushing led by Ya’quil Dungee who picked up 77 yards on 14 carries.

The victory increased the Rams streak over the Panthers to 15-consecutive games. Morehead’s last win over Reidsville was a 34-28 matchup on Aug. 26, 2005.