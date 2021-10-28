Reidsville’s big guns step up to lead the way for league win over Morehead

EDEN – Undefeated Reidsville continued to click on all cylinders as they took advantage of several big plays to pull away for an impressive 62-14 Mid-State 2A Conference victory over county rival Morehead in the 2021 regular season finale Wednesday night.
A 67 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Al Lee to Que’shyne Flippen on the Rams second play from scrimmage set the tone for what turned into a rough first quarter for the Panthers.
RHS running back Shyheim Watlington scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Flippen added one more on an end around run to bump the lead up to 28-0 late in the opening frame.
The dynamic duo of Lee and Flippen hooked up again early in the second quarter for another score, this time from 73 yards out to increase the lead to 35-0 at the 9:09 mark.
Morehead finally caught a break following an interception off of a tipped pass by Braxton Carter, giving the Panthers great field position in the red zone. On the next play, quarterback Michael Hall found some running room and ran 12 yards for a TD to cut the RHS lead to 35-7 with 2:59 to go in the half.
Reidsville wasn’t done yet though, as a big run by Watlington put the Rams in scoring position once again. Four plays later, the senior scored from a yard out to close out the half with a 42-7 Reidsville advantage.
Lee finished up with a 35 yard scoring-strike to Cam Peoples, then Landon Denny took over at quarterback and threw a 12 yard pass to Jeremiah Redd for a touchdown for a 55-7 advantage at the end of the third period.
As much as the Rams did defensively to limit Morehead’s offensive opportunities over the course of the majority of four quarters, they also go in on the scoring when Sean Thompson stripped the ball and Davian Larry scooped it up and returned it 44 yards for Reidsville’s final score of the night.
Morehead closed out the game on a high note, putting together a 13-play drive that culminated with a 3 yard run for a TD by Chris Hopper to account for the 62-14 final.
Watlington led the Rams with 101 of the 200 total yards rushing on 11 carries. Meanwhile, Lee connected on 7 of 11 passes for 229 yards and threw three touchdowns. Flippen had 140 yards receiving and scored two TD’s.
Morehead, who closed out their injury-plague season at 2-8, had 175 yards rushing led by Ya’quil Dungee who picked up 77 yards on 14 carries.
The victory increased the Rams streak over the Panthers to 15-consecutive games. Morehead’s last win over Reidsville was a 34-28 matchup on Aug. 26, 2005.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (6-0, 9-0) now await post season pairings and seeds which will be released by the NCHSAA Saturday. Preliminary brackets project the Rams will likely earn a No. 2 seed.