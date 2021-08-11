Reidsville’s Brady and Mooresville’s Harwell Lead N.C. Senior Four-Ball

TANGLEWOOD PARK - Four-Ball tournaments always present a fun and exciting change of pace from a normal stroke play event, and it was the team of Patrick Brady of Reidsville, N.C., and Steve Harwell of Mooresville, N.C., starting hot out of the gates firing a team total of a 6-under-par 64.
Brady and Harwell had a pedestrian opening nine holes, making the turn towards the back in 1-over-par. A birdie on the Par-4 10th hole was just what they needed to get things going. Brady and Harwell wouldn’t stop there, an eagle on the Par-4 13th started off a run of six-consecutive holes of birdie or better to finish their back nine at 7-under-par.
In second place is Gary Hull of Stateville, N.C., who is partnered with Randall Sullins of Claremont, N.C. Hull and Sullins are currently one shot back of first after a first round 5-under-par 65, which was bogey free.
In a tie for third are the teams of Al Dickens and L.D. Simmons of Charlotte, N.C., Elton Trent of Reidsville, N.C., and William Baker of Raleigh, N.C., and Glenn Collins and Steve Sharpe of Greensboro, N.C. All three teams carded rounds of 4-under-par 66 and are just two shots back.
Defending champions Donald Detweiler and Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C., are sitting in a tie for 11th after a round of a 2-under-par 68, carding four birdies along the way.
Tanglewood Park features two Robert Trent Jones Sr. Championship designed golf courses. Sitting on the banks of the Yadkin River, the Championship course has played host to multiple premiere championships, including the 1974 PGA Championship won by Lee Trevino, and the 1986 United States Amateur Public Links Championship.
The championship format is 54 holes of four-ball stroke play. Gross scores only. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 30 scores and ties. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff.
For complete first round scores visit www.carolinasgolf.org.