Reidsville’s Brady and Mooresville’s Harwell Lead N.C. Senior Four-Ball

TANGLEWOOD PARK - Four-Ball tournaments always present a fun and exciting change of pace from a normal stroke play event, and it was the team of Patrick Brady of Reidsville, N.C., and Steve Harwell of Mooresville, N.C., starting hot out of the gates firing a team total of a 6-under-par 64.

Brady and Harwell had a pedestrian opening nine holes, making the turn towards the back in 1-over-par. A birdie on the Par-4 10th hole was just what they needed to get things going. Brady and Harwell wouldn’t stop there, an eagle on the Par-4 13th started off a run of six-consecutive holes of birdie or better to finish their back nine at 7-under-par.

In second place is Gary Hull of Stateville, N.C., who is partnered with Randall Sullins of Claremont, N.C. Hull and Sullins are currently one shot back of first after a first round 5-under-par 65, which was bogey free.

In a tie for third are the teams of Al Dickens and L.D. Simmons of Charlotte, N.C., Elton Trent of Reidsville, N.C., and William Baker of Raleigh, N.C., and Glenn Collins and Steve Sharpe of Greensboro, N.C. All three teams carded rounds of 4-under-par 66 and are just two shots back.

Defending champions Donald Detweiler and Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C., are sitting in a tie for 11th after a round of a 2-under-par 68, carding four birdies along the way.