Reidsville’s hot start too much for Stallions in the first round of NCHSAA state football playoffs

One bit of bad news did surface this week in the Rams camp with sophomore standout linebacker and wide receiver Tamir Johnson out after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the regular season finale versus Bartlett Yancey last week. He was a key contributor over the course of the year and will be sorely missed.

UP NEXT:

Reidsville (7-0) will host No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill (5-3) who dominated No. 5 Red Springs 65-28 in their first round game. The second round post season is set to kick off April 23 at a time yet to be determined.

After the first round game, Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague reminded his players that Wallace-Rose Hill presented the Rams had some unfinished business on the table following the 2017 overtime title loss.

“No extra motivation because we know by playing them what a quality football team they have, so we have to have a great week of preparation,” the coach said.

And as much as he appreciates his senior leaders and their contributions over the course of the season, he said the younger players may very well be the key if Reidsville is to make another title run.