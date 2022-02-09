Reidsville’s late push nets sweep over cross-county rival McMichael

MAYODAN - Reidsville broke open a close game in the second half to eventually claim a 61-50 2A Conference 34 victory over McMichael in Tuesday night.
It was a one-possession game for the entire first quarter, highlighted by Matthew Wright and Jayden Moore leading the charge for McMichael.
But Cam Peoples and Amari Bagget countered with scores as well as the Rams took the early 11-9 lead to close out the first period.
A steal and score by Wright tied the game at 13-13 in the opening moments of the second frame, but Reidsville started to spread the ball around as they got additional buckets from Al Lee, Jimmarion Blair, Peoples, Vincent Messan and Eric Neal – which helped to alleviate additional scores by Wright. He got some help by McMichael teammates Cooper Kirkpatrick and Cody Beck to stay within one-possession of the Rams who lead 24-21 at the half.
Blair knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the third quarter and even though Wright answered by a pair of 3’s as well, but Bagget hit a bucket and 5 of 7 free throws to help the Rams extend the lead to 38-29 by the end of the period.
RHS went on a 6-0 run to begin the final frame as a shootout ensued where offense took center stage. Reidsville outscored McMichael 22-21 in the fourth, as the Rams cushion amassed in the third quarter held to put the win in the books.
Ultimately, RHS head coach said defense turned the tide in the game.
“We turned up our defensive pressure a little more than we did in the first half and it forced some turnovers. That got us going a little bit on the offensive end. We were able to create offense off of our defense.”
It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure for the Rams who looked poised to challenge for a league title in mid-January after winning three-consecutive conference games. But back-to-back loses to Morehead and West Stokes - and another to Walkertown last Saturday put Reidsville in a tough spot with the season winding down and a potential playoff bid on the line.
“Our M.O. (modus operandi) this season has been - win a big game, lose a big game. We’ve got to string together two big wins this week to hopefully push us over the top. We’ll get into the gym tomorrow and hopefully have a good practice to prepare for Andrews and Morehead,” said Ross.
RHS won the first matchup in the series over McMichael by a 78-56 margin Jan. 14.
Bagget led the Rams with 15 points, Neal added 12 and Peoples and Lee each chipped in 11 points apiece.
Wright had a game-high 24, including a trio of 3-point baskets and Moore added 16 to pace the Phoenix offensively.
UP NEXT: McMichael (1-9, 3-15) hosts West Stokes (6-4, 10-12) Wednesday and closes out the regular season with a trip to North Forsyth (4-6, 8-13) Friday. Reidsville (6-4, 9-7) hosts Morehead (6-4, 14-5) Feb. 11.
The 2A Conference 34 Tournament begins Monday at the higher seed. Pairings will be released Saturday night.
BOX SCORE
R 11 13 14 22 61
M 10 11 8 21 50