Reidsville’s late push nets sweep over cross-county rival McMichael

MAYODAN - Reidsville broke open a close game in the second half to eventually claim a 61-50 2A Conference 34 victory over McMichael in Tuesday night.

It was a one-possession game for the entire first quarter, highlighted by Matthew Wright and Jayden Moore leading the charge for McMichael.

But Cam Peoples and Amari Bagget countered with scores as well as the Rams took the early 11-9 lead to close out the first period.

A steal and score by Wright tied the game at 13-13 in the opening moments of the second frame, but Reidsville started to spread the ball around as they got additional buckets from Al Lee, Jimmarion Blair, Peoples, Vincent Messan and Eric Neal – which helped to alleviate additional scores by Wright. He got some help by McMichael teammates Cooper Kirkpatrick and Cody Beck to stay within one-possession of the Rams who lead 24-21 at the half.

Blair knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the third quarter and even though Wright answered by a pair of 3’s as well, but Bagget hit a bucket and 5 of 7 free throws to help the Rams extend the lead to 38-29 by the end of the period.