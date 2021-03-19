Reidsville’s Pass receives NCCA All-State honors once again in 2021

RALEIGH — For the second-straight season, RHS senior point guard Breon Pass received North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association First Team All-State honors.
Pass became one of just five 2A NCCA First Team selections March 16 after leading the 2020-2021 Reidsville basketball program to a 12-2 overall record and their second-consecutive trip to the Elite Eight in the post season.
Pass was the leader of the team that repeated as Mid-State 2A Conference regular season champions.
This latest accolade is yet another trophy Pass adds to his crowded trophy case in a season where he was already a Mid-State 2A All Conference and First Team All-District selection, as well as the league’s Player of the Year.
Setting New Milestones
This past season, Pass surpassed both the Reidsville and Rockingham County All-Time Individual Point Record totals, and over the course of his four-year varsity career, he tallied 2,219 points at RHS. He is currently No. 20 all-time with Craig Dawson of Kinston in North Carolina state history.
In addition, Pass has been selected to play in the East-West Triad All-Star Game after averaging 32.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest during his senior season. He scored 456 points in just 14 games in an abbreviated season due to the pandemic.
“Every accolade he’s received and the recognition he is getting – he’s worked hard for and he’s earned it. He’s put the necessary work in over the summers with basketball. He’s done everything that we have asked him to do and even more on his own. Everything he has received, he deserves, and for him to be First Team All-State, which is voted on by all of the coaches across the state in various regions, is a huge honor,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.
Many insiders agree, had it been a typical 25-plus game season based upon his point average, Pass could have very well become one of the top 10 all-time scorers in North Carolina state history.
At 6-2, Pass fits the mold of an elite-level Division I point guard as a six-tool player that can do it all. His elite skill set earned him a full basketball scholarship at NC State University.
In addition to basketball, he is a returning All-State football player currently competing for the Rams on the gridiron as they defend the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship.
Pass said foregoing his senior season on the football field was never a question, and Ross said that just shows his love of his school and community.
“He’s committed to his teammates and his senior class and committed to his football coaches. He decided that he wanted to see that through and compete for another state championship. I’m extremely happy that he made that decision and as you can see, just three games into the season, he’s already playing at an All-State level in football, so I’m extremely proud of him,” said Ross.
Following his high school graduation later this spring, he will join Farmville Central's Terquavion Smith, a fellow First Team All-State selection, and the 2021 NCCA Player of the Year, at NCSU.
Ironically, Farmville was the team that ended the Rams post season run Feb. 27 in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
He and Pass have long been teammates and competitors on the AAU circuit and the pair should be fun to watch playing together at the next level.
Ross said he has no doubt, Pass will continue to shine in college.
“When he gets on campus, he’s just going to have to adjust to that college life and the physicality of the players in the ACC, but as far as his basketball ability, I don’t think that there is a doubt that he is going to shine at the next level. He’s just going to have to get accustomed to that size he is going to face in the ACC, but he’s preparing himself for that now and I think when he gets to work with coach Keatts (NC State head basketball coach Kevin Keatts) and their staff, I think he is going to adapt just fine.”
2021 NCCA All-State Men
1st Team
Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central
Dontrez Styles, Kinston
Breon Pass, Reidsville
Bobby Pettiford, South Granville
D'Marco Dunn, Westover
Player of the Year: Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central
Coach of the Year: Gary Ellington, Weddington
2nd Team
Eric van der Heijden, Millbrook
Terence Harcum, Granville Central
Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg
Daylen Berry, Panther Creek
Jamarien Dalton, North Davidson
3rd Team
Avion Pinner, Riverside-Martin
Chase Lowe, Weddington
Kenny Noland, Apex Friendship
Bennie Brooks, East Carteret
Lucas Taylor, Heritage
2021 NCCA All-State Women
1st Team
Saniya Rivers, Ashley
Jessica Timmons, Independence
Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship
Maraja Pass, Shelby
Emily Carver, Enka
Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, Ashley
Coach of the Year: Scooter Lawrence, Shelby
2nd Team
Amiya Joyner, Farmville Central
Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth
Jerni Kiaku, Garner
Zamareya Jones, North Pitt
Ka'Nyah O'Neil, Southside
3rd Team
Torin Rogers, Murphy
Nyla Cooper, Jack Britt
Amhyia Moreland, Vance
Keanna Rembert, Millbrook
Kate Hollifield, Shelby