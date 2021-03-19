Reidsville’s Pass receives NCCA All-State honors once again in 2021

“Every accolade he’s received and the recognition he is getting – he’s worked hard for and he’s earned it. He’s put the necessary work in over the summers with basketball. He’s done everything that we have asked him to do and even more on his own. Everything he has received, he deserves, and for him to be First Team All-State, which is voted on by all of the coaches across the state in various regions, is a huge honor,” Reidsville head basketball coach Jason Ross said.

Many insiders agree, had it been a typical 25-plus game season based upon his point average, Pass could have very well become one of the top 10 all-time scorers in North Carolina state history.

At 6-2, Pass fits the mold of an elite-level Division I point guard as a six-tool player that can do it all. His elite skill set earned him a full basketball scholarship at NC State University.

In addition to basketball, he is a returning All-State football player currently competing for the Rams on the gridiron as they defend the 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship.

Pass said foregoing his senior season on the football field was never a question, and Ross said that just shows his love of his school and community.