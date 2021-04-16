Reidsville’s Pass selected as he News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area high school Player of the Year

BOYS BASKETBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
G BREON PASS, 6-1, Reidsville
The senior averaged 32.6 points per game to lead the state in scoring. Pass also averaged 12.3 rebounds (ninth in the state), 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game for a Rams team that finished 12-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Farmville Central. The Rams star was a four-time Mid-State 2-A All-Conference selection and two-time league Player of the Year. During his senior campaign, he became the all-time leader in scoring at Reidsville and in Rockingham County, with 2,182 points, which is tied for 23rd in state history. In addition, Pass was a N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association First-Team All-State selection, a finalist for the Sports Illustrated All-American team, the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2020 HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year for public schools. Pass was an All-State recipient during his junior season in football and basketball, and will play basketball on scholarship at N.C. State following his high school graduation later this spring.
FIRST TEAM
F DANIEL COOPER, 6-4, senior, Grimsley
Averaged 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game for a Whirlies team that went 10-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district.
G KADYN “K.D.” DAWKINS, 5-8, senior, Eastern Guilford
Averaged 22.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game for a Wildcats team that went 10-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Two-time Mid-Piedmont 3-A player of the year and three-time all-conference. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association District 7 player of the year. … Scored 1,460 points in his Eastern Guilford career. … Will play basketball on scholarship at Mars Hill.
G JADEN ELLIS, 5-11, senior, Page
Averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game for a Pirates team that went 13-3, won the Metro 4-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Metro 4-A’s player of the year and three-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-district. Will play basketball at West Point.
G AYDEN GAMBLE, 6-1, senior, Dudley
Averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.3 assists per game for a Panthers team that went 7-6 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference’s player of the year. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district. … Has recruiting interest from Ferrum, Greensboro and Roanoke colleges.
G NOLAN HODGE, 6-5, junior, Northern Guilford
Averaged 20.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for a Nighthawks team that went 16-1, won the Mid-State 3-A Conference and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Mid-State 3-A’s player of the year and two-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-district. … Has multiple Division I scholarship offers.
SECOND TEAM
G DeANTHONY BUTCHEE, 6-0, senior, Southwest Guilford
Averaged 20.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Cowboys. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
G JAH SAIGO, 5-11, Ragsdale
Averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Tigers. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
F KAMELL SMITH, 6-4, senior, Eastern Guilford
Averaged 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks for a Wildcats team that went 10-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district. … Also plays quarterback for Eastern Guilford and will attend Miami (Ohio) on a football scholarship.
F FRANKLIN STOCKTON, 6-5, senior, Dudley
Averaged 15.4 points. 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for a Panthers team that went 7-6 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Committed to Davidson-Davie Community College.
F DREW WATKINS, 6-4, junior, Northwest Guilford
Averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Vikings. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district.
THIRD TEAM
F MARSHALL KLUG, 6-7, senior, Southeast Guilford
Averaged 16.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and hit 40 percent of his 3-point shots for the Falcons. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
F-G ADONIJAH WHITLEY, 6-3, senior, Northern Guilford
Averaged 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds for a Nighthawks team that won the Mid-State 3-A Conference, reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 16-1. … All-Mid-State 3-A. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district.
F-G DAWSON McALHANY, 6-5, junior, Bishop McGuinness
Averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game for the Villains. … Two-time All-Northwest 1-A Conference. … Has recruiting interested from Elon, Liberty and Navy, among others.
F-G JOSH SCOVENS, 6-5, junior, Page
Averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for a Pirates team that went 13-3, won the Metro 4-A Conference and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Conference and Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year.
G-F NaySHAUN HALE, 6-4, junior Smith
Averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game for a Golden Eagles team that tied for second place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference. … All-conference.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
Tyler Albright, junior, Grimsley; Noah Allred, senior, Bishop McGuinnesss; Connor Ballou, junior, Northwest Guilford; Zion Connor, senior, Page; Yoshua Courts, senior, Reidsville; Manny Elliott, junior, Northern Guilford; Jackson Helms, junior, Northern Guilford; Jayden Watlington, junior, Grimsley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Claude Cormack, senior, Southwest Guilford; Aaron Fant, junior, Ragsdale; Nathan Fuller, senior, Bishop McGuinness; A.J. Herndon, senior, Andrews; Woodrow “D.J.” Jackson, sophomore, Andrews; Michael Lyons, senior, McMichael; Kobe Parker, sophomore, Ragsdale; Barry Tate, sophomore, Northeast Guilford; Matthew Wright, junior, McMichael.
COACH OF THE YEAR
KELLEN PARRISH, Northern Guilford
In his second season as head coach, Parrish guided the Nighthawks to an unbeaten regular season and a Mid-State 3-A Conference championship. … Northern Guilford reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 16-1 with a junior-dominated team.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)
James Atkinson, Ragsdale; Darren Corbett, Grimsley; Evan Fancourt, Page; Derrick Partee, Smith; Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford; Jason Ross, Reidsville; Joseph Spinks, Eastern Guilford.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MARIAH FRAZIER
G, 6-0, senior, Dudley
Averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 points and 3.8 steals per game for a Panthers team that won the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference, reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 11-1. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-district. … Three-time all-conference. … Named to the North Carolina roster for the Carolinas Classic All-Star game and the East roster for the Triad All-Star Classic. … Will play basketball at Appalachian State.
FIRST TEAM
C QUINZIA FULMORE, 6-3, senior, Dudley
Averaged 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for a Panthers team that won the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference, reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 11-1. … Two-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district. … Named to the East roster for the Triad All-Star Classic. … Will play basketball at Towson.
G TAYLOR HAYNES, 5-9, senior, Northern Guilford
Averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and two steals per game for a Nighthawks team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Three-time All-Mid-State 3-A Conference and four-time all-academic. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district. … Will play basketball at Mount Olive.
G DIAMOND MONROE, 5-9, senior, Dudley
Averaged 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 3.6 assists per game for a Panthers team that won the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference, reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 11-1… N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-district. … Three-time all-conference. … Named to the East roster for the Triad All-Star Classic. … Will play basketball at Elon.
F JADYN MURRAY, 6-1, senior, Northwest Guilford
Averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds and shot 78 percent from the free-throw line for a Vikings team that won the Metro 4-A Conference, reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 12-2. … Metro 4-A’s player of the year. … Two-time all-conference. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association first-team all-district. … Will play basketball at Johns Hopkins.
G SYDNEY ROBERTS, 5-5, junior, Southeast Guilford
Averaged 16 points, 8 assists and 2 steals per game for a Falcons team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
SECOND TEAM
G REAGAN MAYNARD, 5-8, senior, Page
Averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for the Pirates. … Three-time All-Metro 4-A selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district. … Named to the East team for the Triad All-Star Classic. … Will play basketball at Bridgewater.
F JADYN NEWSOME, 5-10, sophomore, Northern Guilford
Averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds per game for a Nighthawks team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Mid-State 3-A nd all-academic. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association third-team all-district. …
G FAITH ROBERTSON, 5-4, sophomore, McMichael
Averaged 13.1 points, 6-4 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.4 rebounds per game for a Phoenix team that reached the East Regional final of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Already holds the McMichael career record for assists.
G KENDALL SHAW, 5-6, senior, Southwest Guilford
Averaged 16 points, 3 assists and 3 steals per game for a Cowgirls team that reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
G MADISON YOUNG, 5-10, sophomore, Northwest Guilford
Averaged 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals for Vikings team that won the Metro 4-A Conference title, reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs and finished 12-2. … Metro 4-A’s defensive player of the year and all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district.
THIRD TEAM
G KIRETHA BAKER, 5-4, senior, Andrews
Averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Red Raiders. … All-PAC 7 2-A Conference selection.
F TATE CHAPPELL, 5-11, sophomore, Bishop McGuinness
Averaged 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Villains, who went 10-5 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Northwest 1-A Conference.
G JASMINE HARRIS, 5-7, freshman, Northern Guilford
Averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game for a Nighthawks team that went 12-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference and all-academic selection.
C KATARINA MAROS, 6-3, senior, Ragsdale
Averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 block per game for the Tigers, who went 11-4 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference. … Has NCAA Division III and Division II scholarship offers.
G DESTONIE TISDALE, 5-1, junior, Grimsley
Averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for the Whirlies. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)
Jocelyn Foust, junior, Southwest Guilford; Alaila Kreuter, senior, Bishop McGuinness; L.A. Oliver, senior, Western Guilford; Hope Smith, senior, Rockingham County; Jamea’ Thomas, senior, Morehead; Marissa Wooten, senior, Dudley.
HONORABLE MENTION (in alphabetical order)
Ella Butler, sophomore, Western Guilford; Charley Chappell, sophomore, Bishop McGuinness; Sa’Mya McCullough, sophomore, Southwest Guilford; D’Erykah Perry, senior, Andrews; Anna Schmedes, junior, Page; Candice Williams, freshman, Page.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ED JOHNSON, Page
Johnson guided the Pirates to a 7-7 record a year after they went 8-19 and did it with a very young team.
Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)
Ben Bradford, Ragsdale; Titus Duff, Grimsley; Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford; Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford; Taylor Luegers, McMichael.