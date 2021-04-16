Reidsville’s Pass selected as he News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area high school Player of the Year

BOYS BASKETBALL

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The senior averaged 32.6 points per game to lead the state in scoring. Pass also averaged 12.3 rebounds (ninth in the state), 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game for a Rams team that finished 12-2 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Farmville Central. The Rams star was a four-time Mid-State 2-A All-Conference selection and two-time league Player of the Year. During his senior campaign, he became the all-time leader in scoring at Reidsville and in Rockingham County, with 2,182 points, which is tied for 23rd in state history. In addition, Pass was a N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association First-Team All-State selection, a finalist for the Sports Illustrated All-American team, the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2020 HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year for public schools. Pass was an All-State recipient during his junior season in football and basketball, and will play basketball on scholarship at N.C. State following his high school graduation later this spring.