Reidsville’s Peoples selected for East-West All-Star football game

Former Rams senior wide receiver Cam Peoples was selected to play in the annual East-West All-Star football game Greensboro later this summer.

Joining Peoples on the West sideline will be Reidsville assistant football coach Al Hendricks, the Rams long-time defensive backs and wide receivers coach.

Peoples was a key member of a Reidsville team that closed out the 2021 season with a 12-1 record, won the Mid-State 2A regular season championship and made it to the fourth round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs in his final campaign for the Rams. In addition to being Reidsville’s go-to receiver last season, Peoples proved to be a dangerous return man on special teams as well.

Even though Peoples was smaller than many defensive backs he competed against, he more than made up for it with a potent combination of strength and speed that often led him to the end zone.

The East-West All-Star games have lived up to their billing of seeing tomorrow’s stars today, as many former all-star players wear NCAA national championship rings, Super Bowl rings, NBA championship rings, or have participated in soccer’s World Cup.

The first East-West All-Star Football Game was played in 1949. Coach Bob Jamieson, the Director of the NCCA, received the keys to the stadium from the contractor at 4 p.m. the day of the game. Coach Jamieson then went onto the field at his school and coached the West team against the East’s Leon Brogden, Wilmington’s legendary coach.

The football game has featured hundreds of future NCAA Division I stars and many of the boys who have suited up have gone on to successful careers in the NFL. Over 3,400 North Carolina boys have had the chance to wear the royal of the East or the scarlet of the West in this wonderful rivalry. The 2020 games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in 2021.

The East-West All-Star Game will be played at Greensboro's Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Grimsley High School at 8 p.m. July 13.