Reidsville’s Peoples selected for East-West All-Star football game

Reidsville senior wide receiver Cam Peoples was recently selected to play in the annual East-West All-Star football game later this summer. Peoples is shown above as he shifts into high gear in the Rams 50-35 win over Hendersonville in third round of 2A West NCHSAA state playoffs on Jimmy Teague Field at Community Stadium Nov. 19, 2021.

 DOUG ANDERSON, DSAP PHOTOGRAPHY

Former Rams senior wide receiver Cam Peoples was selected to play in the annual East-West All-Star football game Greensboro later this summer.

Joining Peoples on the West sideline will be Reidsville assistant football coach Al Hendricks, the Rams long-time defensive backs and wide receivers coach.

Peoples was a key member of a Reidsville team that closed out the 2021 season with a 12-1 record, won the Mid-State 2A regular season championship and made it to the fourth round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs in his final campaign for the Rams. In addition to being Reidsville’s go-to receiver last season, Peoples proved to be a dangerous return man on special teams as well.

Even though Peoples was smaller than many defensive backs he competed against, he more than made up for it with a potent combination of strength and speed that often led him to the end zone.

The East-West All-Star games have lived up to their billing of seeing tomorrow’s stars today, as many former all-star players wear NCAA national championship rings, Super Bowl rings, NBA championship rings, or have participated in soccer’s World Cup.

The first East-West All-Star Football Game was played in 1949. Coach Bob Jamieson, the Director of the NCCA, received the keys to the stadium from the contractor at 4 p.m. the day of the game. Coach Jamieson then went onto the field at his school and coached the West team against the East’s Leon Brogden, Wilmington’s legendary coach.

The football game has featured hundreds of future NCAA Division I stars and many of the boys who have suited up have gone on to successful careers in the NFL. Over 3,400 North Carolina boys have had the chance to wear the royal of the East or the scarlet of the West in this wonderful rivalry. The 2020 games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in 2021.

The East-West All-Star Game will be played at Greensboro's Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Grimsley High School at 8 p.m. July 13.

Rosters

2022 East Football Roster

Chris Allen, Wake Forest

Braxton Brown, East Duplin

Jalen Brown, Northern Nash

Klavon Brown, Rose

Jaiden Covington, Richmond

Xzavier Fields, Corinth Holders

Justin Foreman, D.H. Conley

Kaevon Freshwater, Northeastern

Jay Haggins, South View

Kendrick Harrison, Cleveland

Levi Herring, Whiteville

Jewlace Holmes, Southern Durham

Fuller Howard, Wake Forest

Sam Jones, Hoggard

Tyrese McCleese, Holmes

Richard McDonald, Cape Fear

Davon McKayan-Jones, Hunt

Ladarius McNeill, Scotland

Keyshawn Monk, Cleveland

Robert Nicholson, Scotland

Devin Pellom, New Hanover

Luke Peters, Knightdale

Hayes Pippin, Washington

Connor Powe, Laney

Cyril Rodts, Millbrook

William Santospago, Millbrook

Carter Searce, Cardinal Gibbons

Barnes Smith, Terry Sanford

Edward Stewart, Havelock

Justin Taylor, Goldsboro

Liam Towey, Fuquay-Varina

Jemell Vereen, Jack Britt

Reginald Vick, East Wake

Malachi White, Holmes

Leslie Williams, Warren County

Remington Workman, Westover

Head coach Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest

Assistant coach Brian Batchelor, Southern Nash

Assistant coach Chris Hall, Cape Fear

Assistant coach Luke Little, Laney

Assistant coach Andrew Tew, South Central

Assistant coach Bryan Till, Richmond

2022 West Football Roster

Layton Allen, East Surry

Erwil Anthony, Jr., A.L. Brown

Damian Boykins, Chase

Clark Brown, North Mecklenburg

Javaryon Bruton, A.L. Brown

Jabril Carolina Thomasville

Hunter Davis, Burns

Tim Davis, East Forsyth

Zion Dixon, Glenn

Landon Eagler, South Mecklenburg

David Eldridge, West Forsyth

Elijah Ellis, North Forsyth

Jordan Farmer, Southeast Guilford

Nicholas Furman, Mallard Creek

Jack Gooch, Northern Guilford

Tre’von Hester, Page

Tanner Jordan, North Davidson

Bob Kabambi, Mallard Creek

Orlando Leon, Watauga

Zaharee Maddox, Davie County

Donell McDonald, North Meclenburg

Will Montgomery, East Forsyth

Elijah Munoz, Statesville

Jonathan Neal, Dudley

Cam Peoples, Reidsville

Jake Prince, Hickory

Tyson Resper, Grimsley

Evan Rhodes, RJ Reynolds

Akin Robinson, West Rowan

Andrew Siler, Ragsdale

Jahmier Slade, Dudley

Riley Sullivan, North Davidson

Quaidyn Tugman, Hibriten

Arhman Tyson, Asheboro

Jordan Watkins, Grimsley

Sam Whitt, East Surry

Head coach Darryl Brown, Grimsley

Assistant coach Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor

Assistant coach Randall Gusley, Statesville

Assistant coach Brian Hampton, Ashe County

Assistant coach Al Hendricks, Reidsville

Assistant coach Joe Nixon, Mooresville

