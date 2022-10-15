Reidsville’s roll continues with road win over West Stokes to move into first place

KING — It didn’t start the way the Rams wanted, but in the end, Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague’s game plan came together as the defense responded with a shutout after the opening score to eventually close out a 35-8 win over West Stokes in Mid-State 2A Conference action Friday night.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot early and let them score, but the defense made some really big plays — two pick-6’s’ — that really turned the momentum back to our sideline. We did just enough offensively to get a few more points on the board. We had some turnovers and penalties that were some of our downfalls on offense this year, but hopefully we are going to get all of that stuff corrected in the next couple of weeks,” said Teague.

Following the opening kick, a fumble set West Stokes up with great field position and the Rams took advantage, scoring a touchdown on a Mason Cain run from 11 yards out and a 2-point conversation for the 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.

But the Reidsville’s defense tightened the reigns the rest of the way, not allowing another Wildcats score for the remainder of the night.

Rams quarterback Landon Denny, who got his second start in recent weeks, came through with a shot over the middle to wide receiver Que’shyne Flippen, who raced for a 62 yard touchdown. Denny followed up with a pass to Paul Widerman out of the backfield for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 with 8:49 to go in the first quarter.

The turnover bug then bit West Stokes, when a Cain pass was intercepted by freshman sensation Dionte Neal who returned the pick 85 yards to the house for a touchdown. Neal then passed to Lorenzo Mendoza for the 2-point conversion to give the Rams the lead for good with 8:51 to go in the second frame.

The Reidsville defense made a stop then the offense mounted another late drive culminating with Denny hooking up with Neal in the center of the field for a 38 touchdown for the 21-8 lead just seconds before halftime.

The third quarter was a scoreless affair, but the Rams padded the lead when Denny hit freshman Kendre Harrison from 7 yards out for a score to bump the advantage up to 29-8 touchdown just 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Another pick-6 by the Rams, this time by Lorenzo Mendoza from 78 yards out, locked down the win midway through the fourth period.

Denny completed 13 for 23 passes for 197 yards and threw three touchdowns on the night. Flippen, in his first week back following an injury, caught five passes and led the way with 115 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.

In addition, Neal caught three balls and had 51 yards and scored a TD.

The Rams had 143 yards rushing by committee on 22 attempts.

West Stokes had success on the ground, generating 220 yards rushing and Cain was 6 of 14 passing, but managed only 49 yards throwing the ball.

For the second-consecutive week, the Reidsville line backing core of Aiden Mansfield and Paul Widerman plugged the holes, leading the way defensively, with 11 solo tackles each on a night.

Even though they have shown flashes of their accustomed brilliance offensively, things, at-times, sometimes seem out-of-synch. But Reidsville is peaking at the right time however, after winning six in a row since the 22-14 loss to Page Aug. 26.

The Rams entered the game ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A NCHSAA rankings. RHS has won 54-straight Mid-State 2A Conference games.

Reidsville is 91-4 in their last nine games and won 10-consecutive conference tournament championships. Their last second place finish was to former league foe Cummings in 2011.

Despite injuries to key players, standings or anything else, Teauge maintains a one-game-at-a-time philosophy and thinks his guys have a solid shot to make yet another title run.

“Again for us, we are a still a little bit banged up. If we can get everybody healthy and eliminate a few mistakes on offense, then we’ve got a good chance to get into position to make a run at this thing,” said Teauge.

UP NEXT

Reidsville (4-0, 7-1) travels to take on McMichael (3-1, 6-2) and West Stokes (2-3, 4-4) hosts North Forsyth (0-4, 3-5) Oct. 21

BOX SCORE

R;8;14;0;13;—;35

W;8;0;0;0;—;8