Reidsville’s second half surge paves the way to victory over West Stokes

It wasn’t an absolute must-win, but it was pretty darn close in a league with five out of seven teams at just a game apart with just one week of regular season play remaining.

In the end, Reidsville got just the boost they needed in a 61-46 2A Conference 34 victory over West Stokes Friday night.

In his first start of the season, RHS guard Jimmarrion Blair came through in a big way, knocking down six 3-point baskets which proved crucial for the Rams, particularly in the second half.

In the opening minutes of play, an up-and-under reverse from West Stokes guard Cam Edmonds was countered by back-to-back 3-pointers by Blair. Eric Neal and Amari Baggett scored as well which gave Reidsville a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.