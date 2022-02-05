Reidsville’s second half surge paves the way to victory over West Stokes

It wasn’t an absolute must-win, but it was pretty darn close in a league with five out of seven teams at just a game apart with just one week of regular season play remaining.
In the end, Reidsville got just the boost they needed in a 61-46 2A Conference 34 victory over West Stokes Friday night.
In his first start of the season, RHS guard Jimmarrion Blair came through in a big way, knocking down six 3-point baskets which proved crucial for the Rams, particularly in the second half.
In the opening minutes of play, an up-and-under reverse from West Stokes guard Cam Edmonds was countered by back-to-back 3-pointers by Blair. Eric Neal and Amari Baggett scored as well which gave Reidsville a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Wildcats guard Dillon Stanley scored on the first possession of the second period, but a bucket in the post by Landon Denny, which he followed with a breakaway two-handed slam on his next trip down the court, not only energized the crowd and the Rams bench, but turned the momentum in Reidsville’s favor near the five minute mark. Blair drained a fade away jumper on the wing and even though West Stokes’ Matt Allen knocked down a 3-pointer on his teams next possession, scores by Neal, Vincent Messan and Baggett helped the Rams stay in control with a 28-21 advantage at the half.
Blair picked up where he left off in the second half with a corner 3-pointer, but the Wildcats kept it respectable with back-to-back scores to make it a 6-point lead at 31-25.
That was a close as it would get however, as Blair knocked down two more 3’s in addition to a pair of buckets by Keshod Allen and another by Al Lee as Reidsville ended the third quarter with a 43-33 lead.
Josh Fulk and Edmonds knocked down 3-pointers, but could never get the lead under 10 points as the Rams continued to pour it on, outscoring West Stokes 17-13 in the final frame to put the win in the books.
Edmonds led West Stokes with 16 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets, and Bryson Bowman added 15.
Blair led the charge offensively for the Rams with a game-high 20, including six triples. Baggett added 9 and Denny tallied 8. It was another balanced night offensively for RHS with eight different players getting in on the scoring action.
“On the defensive end, we really locked in and played well. I thought the guys learned from the game up there that they won and finished strong. Jimmarrion Blair played light’s-out for us tonight. He did everything that we asked him to do. He made big shot after big shot and I’m proud of my whole team,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
West Stokes won the first game in the series by a 56-52 margin Jan. 31. That's been the on-going story conference-wide where any team in the league can win on a given night with a regular season championship and a conference tournament title still up for grabs.
“From top to bottom, this is an unbelievably tough conference. Every night is a dog fight like tonight was – we just have to take it one game at a time and we can’t look ahead and just continue persevering,” Ross said.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (5-3, 8-6) hosts T.W. Andrews (5-4, 12-6) Monday then travels to take on McMichael (1-8, 3-14) Tuesday. The Rams wrap up the regular season at home versus Morehead Feb. 11.
West Stokes (5-4, 8-12) hosts North Forsyth (4-5, 8-12) Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
R 13 15 23 17 61
W 7 14 12 13 46