Reidsville’s undefeated run continues with big win over rival Rockingham

WENTWORTH - Reidsville notched a sweep over their cross-town rival courtesy of an 87-48 road win over Rockingham Saturday night.

It was a tight, intense seesaw battle in the early going with the tied at 12-all. But a steal and coast-to-coast score by Reidsville guard Dionte Neal, put the Rams out front 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Neal continued to work, with a score, followed by a 3-pointer and another take on the break to fuel a Rams 37-23 advantage at the half.

The RHS defense was the story in the second half as Reidsville’s pressure forced multiple turnovers as the lead grew to 25 at 63-38 by the end of the third period.

Turnovers, on top of turnovers fueled multiple fast break opportunities as the recipient, freshman center sensation Kendre Harrison, put on a dunk clinic down the stretch which fueled the final outcome.

Rockingham guard Dynamite Johnson and senior Lane Powell were bright spots for the Cougars, particularly on the offensive end. Johnson had multiple dishes and scores to keep things close initially as did Powell with his sharpe-shooting prowess, but ultimately, the Rams had just too many weapons that amassed the insurmountable deficit.

Ultimately, Reidsville’s defense fueled their offense and that was ultimately the key of the game.

“I thought we got off to an initial good start. It was just a lot of free throws that allowed them to get back into the game. We kind of ramped up our defensive intensity in the middle of the second quarter and that changed the momentum. We scored some points off of our defense and that allowed us to get a halftime lead,” Rams head coach Jason Ross said.

Neal led the Rams with a game-high 24 points and knocked down 5 of 6 free throws. Harrison had 23 and Baggett added 12 to pace Reidsville offensively.

Powell led the Cougars with 13 and hit a trio of 3-point baskets. Nick Rumbley had 12 and Dynamite Johnson added 11.

The Rams won the first game in the series by a 93-64 margin Dec. 19.

Reidsville, following up their Eastern Guilford Christmas Tournament grind said it has been a challenge, but Ross said it is a necessary evil.

“I feel pretty good about it. My guys just want to hoop and they don’t care if it’s Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. They just want to play. I think we have our legs under us now. We are not showing any signs of fatigue. We are just ready to play. We have a lot of games to play to get under our belts in the next few weeks and we are excited about it,” said Ross.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (2-0, 9-0) hosts Mid-State 2A Conference foe West Stokes (4-0, 8-6) next Tuesday then travels to take on cross-county rival McMichael (0-3, 5-8) next Friday in Mayodan.

Rockingham (2-3, 2-12) hosts Northeast Guilford (1-4, 4-9) Tuesday then travels to face at Atkins (2-3, 3-10) Friday.

BOX SCORE

RHS 14 23 26 24 87

RC 12 11 15 10 48