EVENT INFORMATION

Location: Reidsville Recreation Center, 201 N Washington Ave.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Dress: Casual (No shorts)

• Former Players, special guest and guest $35

• Current varsity basketball players $20

• Dinner will be served

• RSVP BY JUNE 20

Payment Methods: Zelle, Cash App to 704-430-2090 or in person to: Chestnut Tax Service, 1309 Northup St, Reidsville NC 27320

Please contact Frank Fleming at 336-280-8485 to make an appointment. Cash paying players and guest will receive receipt of payment from Frank Fleming.

Anyone with any questions contact a committee member via Facebook.