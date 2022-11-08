Reidsville set to host Providence Grove in second round of post season

No. 1 seed Reidsville is gearing up to host No. 17 seed Providence Grove in the second round of the 2022 2A state football playoffs at Community Stadium this Thursday night.

With an upset-minded Providence Grove team coming to town, the Rams football staff knows they have to be ready. Their No. 1 seed means nothing more than headlines and prognosticators at this point because the pretenders are gone and Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague is ready to pursue yet another title.

The Rams enter the game coming off a dominant 76-14 victory over Madison Nov. 4. Meanwhile, the Patriots are feeling confident as well after pulling off a big 48-14 win over McMichael, the programs first-ever post season victory, last week.

Providence Grove head coach Calvin Brown said he knows the challenge his team will face against one of the state’s best teams in Reidsville, but he told the players after the Patriots opening round win, the Rams will have their collective hands full.

“We are going to have to play really, really, really dang good. Reidsville’s good – they are No. 1 in the state for a reason. I’m familiar with Reidsville from years past. Coach Teague is one of the best coaches to ever do it in the state of North Carolina, so I know what they will be. But we’ve played a schedule that I feel has prepared us. We've played some really good teams this year and well go up there and give them our best shot,” said Brown.

The Patriots feel like they are on a mission to change their football culture and last weekend’s victory was the first step.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity over the years. This group has been through a huge amount of adversity and for them to get this first playoff win is huge for our community. Enough can’t be said about our team and coaches,” Brown said Nov. 4.

For a better picture, check out our pregame conversation with coach Teague on Monday.

MONDAY MORNING Q & A WITH REIDSVILLE HEAD FOOTBALL COACH JIMMY TEAGUE AND JIM SANDS

JS: What are your reflections on your team’s dominant 76-14 first round win last Friday versus Madison?

JT: “Madison was playing a little bit undermanned - and sometimes when you are playing a team that is undermanned, you don’t play to your level. But I thought our guys played at a very high level and I think the score kind of indicated that as well. I thought we played well on both sides of the ball and that’s what it is going to take to keep moving down this path.”

JS: After your second round upcoming opponent Providence Grove’s win last week, and the explosive performances of Zander and Zane Cheek in particular, considering their combined five touchdown scores, what have you seen from watching film on the Patriots?

JT: “They are obviously pretty talented and do a good job of getting the ball in their hands too. That is going to be is one of our primary focuses - to make sure we know where No. 5 (Zane) and No. 2 (Zander Cheek) are lined up and try to control and hopefully stop them and make them have to earn their way on the offensive side of the ball.”

JS: Providence Grove head coach Calvin Brown said his guys are thinking upset when it comes to facing a No. 1 seed titan in Reidsville, does that intimidate you?

JT: “I wouldn’t say we feel vulnerable, but once you get past the first round, the pretenders are gone. Everybody has a chance to win this thing and that’s obviously our focus. We are very fortunate to be where we are right now and we don’t take that for granted. Providence Grove is still very worthy of playing in the state playoffs and they have a chance to make a run themselves.”

JS: Since the consolidation of the A and AA divisions, does that make the quest for a championship tougher than in years past?

JT: “Absolutely. For one thing, you’ve got to play six games instead of five, and we always thought five was a lot . . . and again, once you get through the first round, there are an awful lot of good football teams in the 2A West out there. No matter who we are going to play, if we are fortunate enough to advance, it’s going to be another quality football team all the way through to the state championship, so it does make it tougher for sure.”

WHAT IS AT STAKE: The winner of the Reidsville (10-1) versus Providence Grove (8-3) game will take on either No. 8 Chase (11-0) / No. 9 Robinson (10-1) game in the third round Nov. 18.