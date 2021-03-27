Reidsville sets new scoring record with dominant performance at Graham

The Rams football team improved to 4-0 following a dominant 78-0 shutout win over Mid-State 2A Conference foe Graham Friday night.

It was another historic night as Reidsville tallied the programs single-game scoring record.

Any time your place kicker hits 10 extra points, it is a good night for your football team, and that certainly was the case during a performance where nearly a dozen different players had a hand in putting points on the board.

On the ground, through the air – in virtually any facet, Reidsville made it to the end zone consistently over the course of the game.

Four first quarter touchdowns, in addition to a score on a safety by Vince Widerman put the Rams up 30-0 heading into the second period.

Those first quarter scores included a 31 yard pass from quarterback Kyle Pinnix to wide receiver Breon Pass, followed by consecutive touchdown runs by Tamir Johnson, Ste'vian Hairston and Widerman. Then a defensive score by Malachi Burnette, had the Rams up big in the opening frame.

That onslaught continued in the second quarter with four more trips to the end zone which accounted for a 58-0 lead by halftime that set up the running-clock 40-point slaughter rule which speeded up the inevitable end.