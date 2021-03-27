Reidsville sets new scoring record with dominant performance at Graham

The Rams football team improved to 4-0 following a dominant 78-0 shutout win over Mid-State 2A Conference foe Graham Friday night.
It was another historic night as Reidsville tallied the programs single-game scoring record.
Any time your place kicker hits 10 extra points, it is a good night for your football team, and that certainly was the case during a performance where nearly a dozen different players had a hand in putting points on the board.
On the ground, through the air – in virtually any facet, Reidsville made it to the end zone consistently over the course of the game.
Four first quarter touchdowns, in addition to a score on a safety by Vince Widerman put the Rams up 30-0 heading into the second period.
Those first quarter scores included a 31 yard pass from quarterback Kyle Pinnix to wide receiver Breon Pass, followed by consecutive touchdown runs by Tamir Johnson, Ste'vian Hairston and Widerman. Then a defensive score by Malachi Burnette, had the Rams up big in the opening frame.
That onslaught continued in the second quarter with four more trips to the end zone which accounted for a 58-0 lead by halftime that set up the running-clock 40-point slaughter rule which speeded up the inevitable end.
In addition to the win, RHS enjoyed the added benefit of getting the bench added minutes on the gridiron.
What seems to be certain at the midway point of the season is that Reidsville will most certainly be tough to beat.
As the second half began, backup quarterback Aljariq Lee took over and threw a 44 yard touchdown strike to Talik Hairston which basically put the game in the books.
The Rams had 240 yards rushing on a night where Pinnix was 8 of 13 passing and threw three touchdowns. Seven receivers scored touchdowns and the defense was stellar all night long. Reidsville recorded 37 tackles by 18 different Rams players.
UP NEXT:
Reidsville (4-0) hosts Reidsville Cummings Friday
Graham (1-4) at Cummings April 9
BOX SCORE
R 30 28 13 7 78
G 0 0 0 0 0
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
R 9:39 Kyle Pinnix passes right to Breon Pass complete for +31 touchdown. Kick by Anthony Franson.
R 6:30 Tamir Johnson runs left for +11 touchdown. Kick by Franson.
R 5:18 Ste'vian Harriston runs middle for +8 touchdown. Kick by Franson.
R 3:30 Vince Widerman middle for +6 touchdown. Kick by Franson.
R 1:52 Malachi Burnette scores 2 points on a safety.
Second Quarter
R 2 11:52 Pinnix throws 14 yard touchdown pass to Johnson. Kick by Franson.
R 2 8:50 Pinnix passes right to Johnson for 5 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.
R 2 6:08 Javon Burtom runs for 2 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.
R 2 4:00 Aljariq Lee throws 4 yard touchdown pass to Talik Hairston. Kick by Franson.
Third Quarter
R 3 8:42 Ste'vian Hairston runs for 7 yard touchdown. Kick no good.
R 3 1:55 Al Lee throws 44 yard touchdown pass to Hairston. Kick by Franson.
Fourth Quarter
R 4 3:51 Omarie Siddle runs for 1 yard touchdown. Kick by Franson.