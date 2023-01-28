Reidsville snaps three-game losing streak with win over Morehead girls

Reidsville broke open a close game and eventually pulled away for a 46-31 win over cross-county rival Morehead in the first half of the round-robin rivalry in Mid-State 2A Conference action Wednesday night.

The Panthers just couldn’t seem to get things going on the offensive end in the early going as Kierra Perkins heated up starting with a pair of 3-pointers that sparked an 18-9 lead at the end of the opening frame.

It looked like Reidsville was poised to take over, but the Panthers made a solid run and their defense made a stand as they held RHS to just four points in the second quarter as they cut the lead to 22-18 to close out the half.

The Rams continued to maintain control as they went up 35-26 by the end of the third quarter.

RHS didn’t fold and the Panthers just didn’t have any success from the perimeter or in the post as Reidsville locked things up.

Morehead will host the Rams in the second game in the series Feb. 10 in Eden.

Reidsville is currently a bubble team in the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoff picture, but still has a good shot of making the field. If the season ended today, TW Andrews and McMichael would earn automatic post season bids and if they finish strong, at third place in the Mid-State 2A Conference race, the Rams would get an at-large spot. However, with Walkertown and West Stokes in that second tier of teams with three conference victories along with Reidsville – they are all in the same boat. It likely going to come down to the finish it appears.

Without a league victory, Morehead will likely need to win out and capture the conference tournament to have any shot at making the playoffs.

Perkins led RHS with a game-high 25 points which included a pair of first quarter 3-pointers. She was 7 of 12 from the free throw line. Gracious Wise added seven more points for the Rams in a relatively low scoring affair.

No Morehead players scored in double-digits, however Tahmaurah Wilkins had nine and Quanea Rodgers chipped in 8 more to lead the Panthers offensively.

UP NEXT: Morehead (0-7, 4-12) hits the road to take on McMichael (5-1, 10-6) on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Reidsville (4-2, 7-7) travels to take on North Forsyth (2-6, 4-13) Wednesday, Feb. 1.

BOX SCORE

R 18 4 13 11 46

M 9 18 8 5 31