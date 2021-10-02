Reidsville takes care of business on the road with victory over Walkertown

Reidsville’s busy week continued with a 38-8 Mid-State 2A Conference win on the road at Walkertown Friday night. It was the second game in four days after the Rams played a makeup date against North Forsyth in a 42-12 victory Sept. 28.

The Rams drew first blood on a 50 yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Al Lee to senior Cam Peoples on a screen for the 7-0 lead with 4:29 to go in the first quarter.

Reidsville really got it going in the second frame, scoring three-consecutive scores beginning with a 39 yard field goal by Anthony Franson.

A pair of 1 yard touchdown runs by Shyheim Watlington and Jariel Cobb put the Rams in the driver’s seat with a 24-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Walkertown was finally able to break the scoring drought courtesy of a dramatic 94 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to cut the RHS advantage to 24-8 after the 2-point conversion run by Christopher McCorkle.

But Lee continued to shine as he connected with Queshyne Flippen and Jaden McCain on TD passes of 43 and 29 yards respectively to put the game out of reach in the third quarter.

Reidsville had 157 yards rushing on the night led by Watlington who had 72. Lee was 12 of 23 passing for 206 yards and threw three touchdowns.