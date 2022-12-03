Reidsville takes down Burns in 2A NCHSAA western region finals

Reidsville’s quest for the school’s 23rd football state championship is alive and well following a 32-14 win over Burns in the 2022 2A NCHSAA western regional finals at Community Stadium Friday night.

In front of yet another packed house, Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said the fans have really made a difference, especially in the post season.

“You know, playing on our home field is big. They’ve got a really good football team and I thought we played well for the most part. A couple of mistakes here and there, but you know in this type of a game that’s going to happen. We found a way to win for our team and fans and now we get to go try it again next Saturday,” said Teague.

Part of the on-going story throughout the post season has not only been the Rams stellar, turnover-inducing defense, combined with a quick-strike offense that has routinely put opposing teams into an early hole. That was the case once again as Reidsville put the Bulldogs in a tough three-possession first half deficit.

To get things started, the Rams defense forced a three-and-out and Reidsville’s offense wasted little time getting started as quarterback Al Lee connected on a deep shot over the top to wide receiver JD McCain for a 51 yard touchdown pass for the 7-0 lead following the Ivar De Jong kick with 7:46 to go in the opening frame.

After exchanging possessions several times moving into the second quarter, Lee and company strung together a 10-play scoring drive and rolled the dice on fourth down as the quarterback connected on an 18 yard touchdown pass to Kendre Harrison on a leaping grab at the goal line in the center of the field for the 14-0 advantage with 7:25 remaining on the clock.

Another defensive stop, highlighted by a sack by RHS junior linebacker Paul Widerman, put the ball back in the offenses hands.

Later, a 10 play drive followed and with time winding down, De Jong nailed a 27 yard field goal for the 17-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Burns wasn’t throwing in the towel however, as they forced a three-and-out on Reidsville’s first possession of the second half. Their offense made the most of the stop as they finally got things rolling with a nine-play drive that culminated with a Jeremiah Norris 8 yard run for a touchdown. The P.A.T. failed, but the Bulldogs finally got on the board cutting the lead to 17-6 with 6:25 to go in the third quarter.

The RHS defense once again imposed their collective will and after forcing a punt deep in Bulldogs territory, Reidsville took just four plays to hit pay-dirt once again. This time the drive was capped-off with a 10-yard Jeremiah Redd run up the gut for a touchdown to bump the lead up to 24-6 with 1:02 to go in the third.

After exchanging possessions in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs threatened, advancing the ball to just outside of the red zone, but an interception by Que’shyne Flippen at the 5 yard line, and a weaving, electrifying return down the sideline, resulted in a 95-yard Reidsville pick-6 to account for the commanding 32-6 lead following a 2-point conversion throw from Dionte Neal to Aidan Mansfield near the midway point of the final frame.

Burns strung together another scoring drive, culminating with a Ben Mauney 13 yard TD pass to Kamari Surratt, to cut it to 32-12 with 4:27 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs defense made another stand forcing a fumble in the RHS end zone for a safety, but it was too late, too short as the Rams ran out the clock and punched their collective ticket to Chapel Hill for yet another title shot next week.

Stats by neither team on either side of the ball were particularly eye-popping with a pair of programs accustomed to racking up big-time offensive numbers in addition to limited defensive opportunities for the opposition, but at this point of the season, the competition always ramps up and coaches understand that.

Reidsville had 126 yards rushing by committee on 42 attempts. Lee completed 12 of 21 passes for 183 yards to five different receivers and threw a pair of touchdowns and had one interception.

Mendoza had a pair of pics as well.

Rams linebacker Paul Widerman led the way with nine tackles. Mansfield and Nassir Kelly each had seven, while Tamir Johnson and Mendoza each added six.

The Bulldogs, who were stymied running the ball for the majority of the first half, seemed to crack the code in the second, as they closed out the night with 154 yards on 29 attempts, led by Norris who had 95 of those yards.

Mauney completed 10 of 25 passes for 159 yards and threw one TD, but had three interceptions. Ryan Thompson was the top receiver with 93 yards.

Teague said his team, that has amassed 50 turnovers on the season, had yet another huge one with Flippen’s interception that resulted in a key score at a pivotal point in the game was crucial.

“They were driving and could have cut it to one score, but he picks it off and takes it to the house, so it was big. Defense has really stepped up, especially in the last three weeks and next Saturday we are going to need them to do it again as well,” said Teague.

“Reidsville’s got a great football team and my hat is off to them. They played really well,” said Burns head coach David Devine.

He said when a season comes to an end on a losing note it’s always tough, but especially for the seniors.

“I just told them that they don’t really have anything to hang their head about. They had a great season, won a conference championship and got to the western finals and I’m proud of them for all of the work and effort that they put in,” Devine said.

Rams 2022 Run

Reidsville has forced a mind-blowing number of turnovers so far this season for a program that is 97-4 in their last 100 games. During that span, their only loses were to Wallace-Rose Hill, East Surry, Shelby and Page. It’s worth noting that Wallace-Rose, East Surry and Shelby all won state championships the year they faced RHS.

Teague, a certain future Hall of Famer, has an overall record of 339-57. Since coming back to Reidsville in his second coaching stint in 2012, he is 141-17 and 81-18 in the playoffs, 39-6 since 2012 in post season play.

UP NEXT: No. 1 Reidsville (14-1) will face No. 2 East Duplin (14-1) in the 2022 2A NCHSAA state championship at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill Dec. Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.

East Duplin defeated No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-3) 28-26 in the 2022 2A east region finals Dec. 2 to earn their spot in the title game.

BOX SCORE

R 7 10 7 8 32

B 0 0 6 8 14

SCORING LOG

R Al Lee throws 51 yard touchdown pass to JD McCain. P.A.T. Ivar De Jong. 7:46, 1st R 7-0

R Lee throws 18 yard touchdown pass to Kendre Harrison, P.A.T. to Kendre Harrison. 14-0 7:25, 2nd

R De Jong kicks 27 yard field goal. 17-0, 2nd :49

B Jeremiah Norris runs 8 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. fails. R 17-6 6:25, 3rd

R Jeremiah Redd runs 10 yards up the gut for a touchdown. P.A.T. De Jong. 1:02, 3rd

R Flippen returns an interception 95 yards for a touchdown. Dionte Neal passes to Aidan Mansfield for 2-point conversion. R 32-6. 6:48, 4th

B Ben Mauney throws a 13 yard pass to Kamari Surratt for a touchdown. 2-point conversion fails. R 32-12. 4:27, 4th

B Reidsville fumbles and Burns recovers in the end zone for a safety. R 32-14, 4:40, 4th