Reidsville tied for first in league race following victory over North Forsyth

WINSTON-SALEM – Despite an uncharacteristically penalty, and turnover-plagued outing, the Rams four-game winning streak continued with a 36-7 Mid-State 2A Conference victory over North Forsyth Friday night.

After a relatively slow start, Reidsville had back-to-back scores beginning with junior quarterback Al Lee hooking up with freshman wide receiver Dionte Neal for a 28 yard touchdown grab. That was followed by another TD pass to Lorenzo Mendoza near the goal line for the 15-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.

Lee and company continued to put on the pressure on with another scoring strike to freshman Kendre Harrison from 26 yards out to bump the Rams advantage up to 22-0 right before halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Vikings finally broke the scoring stalemate when Victory Wingate, Jr. scored a touchdown from 17 yards out early in the fourth period.

It was too little, too late however, as the Rams scored on a pair of goal line rushing TD scores by Jeremiah Redd and Landon Denny to account for the final margin of victory.

For the majority of the night, the Rams effectively moved the ball up and down the field, but multiple turnovers and a plethora of penalties accumulated over the course of the game were definitely points of concern.

Known for being a disciplined team, Reidsville’s turnovers and 13 penalties for 161 yards on the night, was not the norm, but Rams head coach Jimmy Teague said his staff and players are focused moving forward to clean up the self-inflicted wounds.

“I thought we played pretty well. But when you have five turnovers, that’s probably the most concerning thing – three fumbles and two interceptions, that’s something we have to get corrected obviously. The penalties, they hurt us, but it’s kind of a question mark,” Teague said.

The Rams had a balanced night offensively, rushing for 165 and passing for 198 yards by games end. Lee was 14 of 21 passing while connecting on three TD's were bright spots.

Freshman wide receiver Dionte Neal continued his early season run with 91 yards receiving in a game where he scored a TD, connected on a pass for a 2-point conversion, and also had an interception defensively.

Teague said despite his youth, Neal is earning respect among his peers as a play-maker on both sides of the ball.

“It all starts with him. He’s a hard worker in practice and he wants to be good and when you combine those things together with the ability that he has, he’s going to be a very good football player,” said the coach.

Meanwhile, although North Forsyth had a respectable 109 yards on the ground, they had a virtually non-existent 3 yards passing, and credit a big part of that to the Reidsville defense.

Despite the penalties and turnovers, the Rams offense largely flexed their collective muscle, as did a stout defense. Junior linebacker Paul Widerman led the defense with nine solo tackles, including a sack on a night where 19 different Rams had take-downs during the game.

Reidsville’s defense proved disruptive in the Vikings backfield, recording six total sacks collectively.

The Rams have won 53 consecutive conference match-ups and are 89-4 in their last 93 games.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (2-0, 5-1) hosts Walkertown (0-0, 3-1) while North Forsyth (0-2, 2-3) has a home game versus T.W. Andrews (0-2, 3-3). Both games are set for Sept. 30.

BOX SCORE

R 15 7 0 14 36

N 0 0 0 7 7