Final plans are in the works for the Reidsville Varsity Basketball Gala event which is scheduled to take place July 29 at the Salvation Army located at 708 Barnes St. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The project is the brain-child of Reidsville alumni Brett Badgett from the class of 1985. Badgett, a three-sport star for the Rams in football, basketball and track - got together with several other former players that wanted to host a celebration the history of Reidsville basketball. Other board members include former Reidsville players Irvin Williamson, Sam Doggett, Frank Fleming Jr., Mark Boler and Robert Doggett who have helped contact former players and organize the event.

“Reidsville has a rich tradition going way back to the 60’s and we need to come together and honor those former players and those that helped people along the way. Reidsville has a football hall of fame and they do a great job with that. The main thing we want to do was show these players appreciation and put on a celebration for these players. We want to celebrate each other and we are looking forward to it. The gala is a big step in establishing a hall of fame,” Badgett said.

Over 200 former varsity men’s and women’s basketball players, along with special guests, as well as family and friends will be at the gala to honor all the former Reidsville greats. Many of these former players have gone on to make valuable contributions to the community and the event is a way of saying thank you for their contributions both on and off of the court.

The board is also planning to provide a RSH Varsity Basketball Alumni Scholarship to three current Reidsville High School students that will be attending college and/or trade schools in the fall of this year to continue to give back to the community these former players love so dearly.

Ten former men and women’s players will receive special recognition during the event and will speak on how being a varsity basketball player has been significant to the lives.

In addition to highlighting the many accomplishments of past players and coaches, Badgett said the board plans to highlight the accomplishments of the programs three state championship teams from 1973 team, 1994 and 2003.

“We want to come together and share a meal, laugh, joke and have a good time. Some of us haven’t seen each other in 30 or 40 years. We can come together and share bragging rights about who was the best team,” said Badgett.