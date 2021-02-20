Reidsville wraps up fourth-consecutive Mid-State 2A Conference title

The Rams varsity basketball team clinched the programs fourth-straight Mid-State 2A Conference championship following 70-61 victory over Carrboro Friday night in the 2021 regular season finale.

The win marked a season-sweep for a Reidsville team that closed out with a 10-1 overall record and were undefeated at 7-0 in Mid-State 2A play in the problematic-plagued COVID-19 condensed season.

“It is just a testament to the great players and coaches that we have had over the last four years. It’s been a grind and we’ve done everything that we needed to do as far as game preparation. The players have just gone out there and executed the way that we wanted them to and it feels great to win four-consecutive conference tournament championships,” RHS head coach Jason Ross said.

Courtesy of winning the title, the Rams secured a No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA playoffs which start Tuesday.

Like the previous match-up on Feb. 11, it was a close affair in the early going with Reidsville clinging to a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

An explosive second offensive frame would follow as the Rams outscored the Jaguars 23-10 for a 38-23 advantage at the half.