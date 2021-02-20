Reidsville wraps up fourth-consecutive Mid-State 2A Conference title

The Rams varsity basketball team clinched the programs fourth-straight Mid-State 2A Conference championship following 70-61 victory over Carrboro Friday night in the 2021 regular season finale.
The win marked a season-sweep for a Reidsville team that closed out with a 10-1 overall record and were undefeated at 7-0 in Mid-State 2A play in the problematic-plagued COVID-19 condensed season.
“It is just a testament to the great players and coaches that we have had over the last four years. It’s been a grind and we’ve done everything that we needed to do as far as game preparation. The players have just gone out there and executed the way that we wanted them to and it feels great to win four-consecutive conference tournament championships,” RHS head coach Jason Ross said.
Courtesy of winning the title, the Rams secured a No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA playoffs which start Tuesday.
Like the previous match-up on Feb. 11, it was a close affair in the early going with Reidsville clinging to a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
An explosive second offensive frame would follow as the Rams outscored the Jaguars 23-10 for a 38-23 advantage at the half.
Reidsville’s prolific offense, and turnover-forcing defense, helped RHS build a formidable 57-37 lead heading into the fourth period. And even though Carrboro made a valiant run as the clock wore down, outscoring the Rams 24-13 in the fourth, the Rams did enough in the final minutes to secure the title.
Reidsville swept the Jaguars in regular season play. The Rams defeated Carrboro 66-55 in the first half of the round-robin rivalry Feb. 11.
RHS point guard Breon Pass had a game-high 29 points, including six 3-point baskets.
Pass recently set the new Rockingham County all-time individual scoring record after surpassing Morehead’s Donnie Seale, who tallied 2,015 points from 1986 to 1989 during his storied career.
Pass has 2,165 points to date, and is currently No. 23 all-time in the state of North Carolina.
In addition, Cam Peoples had 13 points and Yoshua Courts added 9 more on a night where 11 players scored at least 1-point to pace RHS offensively.
Carrboro’s LJ Riggsbee led the Jags with 19, Blake Heilig had 11 and Ethan Strutts added 10.
Reidsville now shifts their collective gaze to the post season play which is set to begin next Tuesday. Ross says despite the challenging COVID-19 restricted year of unprecedented hurdles the program faced, his team is ready to go after another title.
“Because of the situation this year, instead of 64 teams, there will only be 32, so the competition will be tough coming out of the gate. We are just excited we are in a position as conference champions to be in the playoffs and hopefully be able to make a run at the state championship,” said Ross.
Despite being a conference champion and No. 1 seed, Ross understands there is no guarantee the Rams will play at home in the first round.
“There is a random, out-of-the-hat drawing system, but we will be on the first line as a one seed with 10 other teams. Then they will do a second draw, with the second-place finishers in conferences that had more than five teams participating in their conference. Next, they will do the bubble or at-large teams, so we will be on the first line as a No. 1, but we could play another one seed based on where we are drawn,” the coach said.
For complete playoff pairings state-wide visit nchsaa.org.
BOX SCORE
R 15 23 19 13 70
C 13 10 14 24 61