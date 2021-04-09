Reidsville wraps up Mid-State 2A Conference championship with dominant win over Bartlett Yancey

Reidsville claimed the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title following a 42-0 shutout win over league foe Bartlett Yancey Thursday night at Community Stadium.

The undefeated Rams started out red-hot on Senior Night beginning with a 61 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Pinnix to Breon Pass on the first play from scrimmage. That set the tone while the opportunistic Rams took advantage of great field position all night long. On the Buccaneers first possession, a turnover off of a fumble recovered by Tamir Johnson, gave Reidsville the ball back at the 33 yard line on the doorstep of the red zone. Nine plays later, Pinnix punched the ball into the end zone from 2 yards out and the Rams were up 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

Pinnix added two more touchdown passes in the second frame, both to Julius Miller, and running back Ste’vian Harrison scored two more before the end of the quarter for the 42-0 lead which set up the running clock after halftime.

Harrison was a beast coming out of the backfield all night long, smashing both through, and over defenders while often dragging an entire scrum of players more than 10 yards down the field.