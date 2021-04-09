Reidsville wraps up Mid-State 2A Conference championship with dominant win over Bartlett Yancey

Reidsville claimed the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title following a 42-0 shutout win over league foe Bartlett Yancey Thursday night at Community Stadium.
The undefeated Rams started out red-hot on Senior Night beginning with a 61 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Pinnix to Breon Pass on the first play from scrimmage. That set the tone while the opportunistic Rams took advantage of great field position all night long. On the Buccaneers first possession, a turnover off of a fumble recovered by Tamir Johnson, gave Reidsville the ball back at the 33 yard line on the doorstep of the red zone. Nine plays later, Pinnix punched the ball into the end zone from 2 yards out and the Rams were up 14-0 heading into the second quarter.
Pinnix added two more touchdown passes in the second frame, both to Julius Miller, and running back Ste’vian Harrison scored two more before the end of the quarter for the 42-0 lead which set up the running clock after halftime.
Harrison was a beast coming out of the backfield all night long, smashing both through, and over defenders while often dragging an entire scrum of players more than 10 yards down the field.
Harrison is a big, bruising back that seems to truly relish contact. He has size and strength to match, quick feet and great speed - and when he gets up a head of steam, look out. Harrison had 138 yards on 12 attempts to go along with his pair of TDs.
Pinnix was 7 of 19 for 193 yards and threw three touchdown passes while Pass was the leading receiver with four receptions for 123 yards.
RHS is averaging 52 points offensively and just 4.7 defensively per contest. The Rams have allowed just 28 combined points through six games which included three shutouts.
The Bucs (4-2, 3-1) entered the game averaging 62 points per game, but the Rams defense held BY scoreless and allowed just 39 yards rushing and 137 passing.
With the victory, the Rams clinched an automatic playoff berth.
For the time being, Reidsville (6-0, 4-0) plays the waiting game on not only where they will be seeded, but who their first round playoff opponent will be. Typically, when Reidsville finishes the season undefeated, they often get a top seed and can count on several home playoff games. That may not be the case this season. Throughout the reimplementation of sports following the 2020 cancellation of games due to the pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association went to condensed seasons and a random, out-of-a-hat post season drawing system. That means the Rams can conceivably play a team with a lesser record and might have to travel. Playoff pairings will be released Saturday afternoon.
UP NEXT:
The first round of the 2021 NCHSAA 2A state football playoffs begin Friday, April 16. For complete pairings visit nchsaa.org.
BOX SCORE
R 14 28 0 0 42
B 0 0 0 0 0
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
R Kyle Pinnix throws 61 yard touchdown pass to Breon Pass for a touchdown. P.A.T. Zach Baber. 7-0, 11:41
R Pinnix runs 2 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Baber. 14-0, 6:14
Second Quarter
R Ste-vian Harrison runs 1 yard for a touchdown. P.A.T. Baber. 21-0, 11:25
R Pinnix throws 48 yard pass to Julius Miller for a touchdown. P.A.T. Baber. 28-0, 9:14
R Pinnix throws 9 yard pass for a touchdown to Miller. P.A.T. Baber. 35-0, 6:20
R Harrison runs 21 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Baber., 42-0, 3:53
Third Quarter
No scores
Fourth Quarter
No scores
Reidsville 2021 Results
March 5 East Surry 48-14 W
March 12 Ragsdale 42-0 W
March 19 Carrboro 49-0 W
March 26 Graham 78-0 W
April 1 Cummings 53-14 W
April 8 Bartlett Yancey 42-0 W
NCHSAA Football Playoff Schedule
Saturday, April 10, 2021 NCHSAA Releases Brackets and Pairings
Friday, April 16, 2021 First Round
Friday, April 23, 2021 Second Round
Friday, April 30, 2021 East and West Regional Finals
Saturday, May 8, 2021 State Championship